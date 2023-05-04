Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov had a succinct response when asked about the play of his countryman and counterpart Sergei Bobrovsky in the Florida Panthers’ net following his team’s 3-2 loss in Game 2 on Thursday.

“I don’t give a f---,” Samsanov said to the media post game. "It doesn't matter to me, I'm doing my work, he's doing his work."

Bobrovsky starred for the Panthers as they won both games on the road to open the second-round series with a 2-0 advantage.

The 34-year-old has faced 36 shots in both games and made 34 saves each time, leading his team to 4-2 and 3-2 victories on the road.

Bobrovsky took over for Alex Lyon in net during the Panthers’ first-round series against the Boston Bruins and helped lead them back from a 3-1 deficit to advance against the team with the best record in the league during the regular season.

The Novokuznetsk, Russia native appeared in 50 games this season for the Panthers and posted a 24-20-3 record with a 3.07 goals-against average.

Samsanov made 26 of 29 saves in the Game 2 loss and allowed four goals on 28 shots as the Leafs fell 4-2 in the series opener.