The Chicago Cubs are in agreement with All-Star outfielder Ian Happ on a three-year, $61 million contract extension, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Happ was scheduled to become a free agent next season. His new deal will take him through 2026.

Outfielder Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a three-year, $61 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. The deal will run from 2024-26 and takes one of the best potential free agent bats off the market. First on the scene was @Michael_Cerami. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 12, 2023

The 28-year-old has appeared in 10 games this season for Chicago, slashing .314/.467/.514 with one home run and six RBI. He made the All-Star team last season for the first time in his career.

This is Happ's seventh season with the Cubs after making his big league debut in May of 2017.

In seven MLB seasons, Happ has 105 home runs and 314 RBI with a batting average of .250.