Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs' centre Adam Gaudette was spotted skating in practice as he works his way back from a shoulder injury sustained on Saturday.

Adam Gaudette working his way back from a shoulder injury sustained on Saturday @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/MLZA5d37Yz — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) September 28, 2022

Gaudette is in his first season with the Maple Leafs; he signed a one-year, $750,000 contract this offseason. He played last season with the Ottawa Senators, where he totaled four goals and 12 points in 50 games.

The Leafs released their roster for their next preseason matchup with the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday, and it features a lineup of six left-handed defenceman.

Based on this, unless somehow Tommy Miller gets into the lineup, the #Leafs will go with 6 left-handed D against Montreal. https://t.co/Qez41BkTiU — David Alter (@dalter) September 28, 2022

Forward David Kampf has returned to practice, as per David Alter. He missed the two previous practices for personal reasons.

Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames announced their roster set to play in their pre-season game against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, including what projects to be most of their top-line forwards and defencemen.

Looks like Tanev & Mangiapane will not play today



Kadri centring Backlund & Coleman.



Weegar paired with Zadorov — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) September 28, 2022

Vancouver Canucks

Defenceman Travis Dermott reportedly did not practice with the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. He left Tuesday's practice feeling 'woozy' after sustaining a hit during the practice.

Tyler Myers, who sat out Tuesday's practice with a non-COVID illness, practiced on Wednesday.

Elsewhere at Canucks practice, some of the skating lines were shaken up, with Elias Pettersson and Nils Hoglander skating with new groups.

Looks like Nils Höglander (wearing blue) and Elias Pettersson (wearing green) won’t be line mates at practice on Tuesday.



Karlsson-Pettersson-Kuzmenko appear to be Vancouver’s third line on Wednesday, based on the colour of their practice jerseys. #Canucks — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) September 28, 2022

Additionally, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Danny DeKeyser were the defensive pairing on the top penalty killing line at Canucks' practice on Wednesday.

Philadelphia Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers centre Sean Couturier is still being considered 'week-to-week' with an upper body injury, but is not headed for surgery, according to sources.

Couturier only appeared in 29 games in 2021-22, and was sidelined in February with back surgery. The injury popped up at the beginning of training camp, to the concern of the team.

Colorado Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche forward Martin Kaut has impressed coach David Bednar in camp to this point.

Kaut was the 16th overall pick of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, chosen by the Avalanche, but has appeared in just 20 games in his NHL career thus far, and never more than nine in a single season.

“He was on our best line, and he had a lot to do with that ... [he] was working hard, tracking hard. Good on the defensive side of things; good on the offensive side of things," said Bednar, as per The Athletic's Peter Baugh.

Washington Capitals

Per the Washington Capitals' PR, defenceman Lucas Johansen, who was the 28th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, is set to make his preseason debut on Wednesday.

CAPS TODAY: Defenseman Lucas Johansen is expected to make his 2022 preseason debut tonight against the Flyers. Johansen appeared in 62 games for Hershey in 2021-22 and set AHL career highs in goals (8), points (28) and +/- (+20). More info & #Caps clips at https://t.co/HecIC0ECg1 pic.twitter.com/3CHY1GTgID — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) September 28, 2022

Johansen has played in one game in his NHL career, which was last season. He recorded an assist. The Vancouver, BC native has spent the last five seasons in the AHL with the Hershey Bears.

Chicago Blackhawks

Colton Dach, who was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, is back on the ice after missing time this pre-season with a concussion. Paul Ludwinski was also in concussion protocol but returned to practice Wednesday for the Chicago Blackhawks. Ludwinski was selected in the third round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Both players were wearing white non-contact jerseys.

Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights' forward William Carrier suffered a mid-body injury in the team's game against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday and will not be participating in the near future, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy.

From Head Coach Bruce Cassidy: William Carrier will not participate for the rest of this week and will be re-evaluated next week. #VegasBorn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) September 28, 2022

He will be re-evaluated next week as the team tries to figure out a treatment plan for him.