Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov was on the ice in a non-contact jersey ahead of the team's morning skate on Friday.

Aleksander Barkov is on the ice in a yellow, non-contact jersey an hour before #FlaPanthers morning skate is set to begin.



Barkov's status for the Panthers' game against the Buffalo Sabres has not been announced.

Barkov, 27, has 16 goals and 50 points through 50 games played with the Florida Panthers this season. The Tampere, Finland, native was named to the 2023 NHL All-Star game following the announcement that Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews would not attend due to injury.

Barkov most recently logged 22:29 minutes of ice time against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday in a 4-3 win.

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens announced that Chris Tierney, who was claimed off waivers from the Florida Panthers on Thursday, will wear number 67 for the Habs.

Voici le numéro que portera notre nouveau venu!



Tierney, 28, split time between the Panthers and their American Hockey League affiliate Charlotte Checkers this season.

The 55th overall pick of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft had two goals and an assist in 13 NHL games.

Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars announced Friday they have recalled Fredrik Olofsson from the AHL's Texas Stars.

We have recalled Fredrik Olofsson from @texasstars.

Olofsson, 26, has four points in 15 games for the NHL club this season. At the AHL level, the Helsingborg, Sweden, native has five goals and 14 points in 37 games.