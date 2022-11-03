1h ago
Ice Chips: Bruins G Swayman (LBI) returns to Boston for evaluation
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Senators 3, Lightning 4
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Boston Bruins
Goaltender Jeremy Swayman and defenceman Derek Forbort have returned to Boston for evaluation.
Swayman and Forbort have returned to Boston for evaluation, both week to week.— matt porter (@mattyports) November 3, 2022
Forbort update coming later today.
On Tuesday, Swayman lasted only 14 minutes in relief of Linus Ullmark during the Bruins' 6-5 overtime victory before leaving with a lower-body injury. Keith Kinkaid was recalled on emergency basis from AHL Providence on Wednesday.
The Bruins are in the midst of a four-game road trip and take on the New York Rangers Thursday night.
Ottawa Senators
Goaltender Anton Forsberg is expected to get the start tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights. The 29-year-old is 3-5 this season with a .909 save percentage and 3.18 goals-against average. The Senators have lost three straight games.
Defenceman Artem Zub and goaltender Magnus Hellberg are absent from the morning skate according to TSN's Claire Hanna. Zub was diagnosed with an upper-body injury on Oct. 28 and was given a one-to-two week timeline for his return.
Sens lines at morning skate:
Tkachuk-Pinto-Batherson
DeBrincat-Stutzle-Giroux
Motte-Kastelic-Joseph
Kelly-Gambrell-Watson
Chabot-Brannstrom
Sanderson-Hamonic
Holden-Zaitsev
Forsberg
Talbot
Columbus Blue Jackets
Captain Boone Jenner is missing today's practice due to illness.
The 29-year-old has one goal and four points in 10 games this season, his 10th with Columbus. The Blue Jackets are 3-7 through 10 games this season, last in the Metropolitan Division.
Head coach Brad Larsen said Elvis Merzlikins will be in net tomorrow for the first NHL Global Series game against the Colorado Avalanche.
#CBJ coach Brad Larsen said Elvis Merzlikins will be in net tomorrow for the first NHL Global Series game vs. Colorado. They will have to see how Boone Jenner feels tomorrow.— Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) November 3, 2022
Colorado Avalanche
Practice lines at this tonight's skate, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.
#Avs lines— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) November 3, 2022
Rodrigues-MacKinnon-Nichushkin
Lehkonen-Compher-Rantanen
Cogliano-Newhook-O’Connor
Maltsev-Hunt-Kaut
D: Makar, Toews, Girard, Byram, Johnson, Manson, MacDonald, MacDermid
G: Georgiev, Francouz, Annunen
The Avs are back in action Friday against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the NHL Global Series game in Finland.