Boston Bruins

Goaltender Jeremy Swayman and defenceman Derek Forbort have returned to Boston for evaluation.

both week to week.



Forbort update coming later today. — matt porter (@mattyports) November 3, 2022

On Tuesday, Swayman lasted only 14 minutes in relief of Linus Ullmark during the Bruins' 6-5 overtime victory before leaving with a lower-body injury. Keith Kinkaid was recalled on emergency basis from AHL Providence on Wednesday.

The Bruins are in the midst of a four-game road trip and take on the New York Rangers Thursday night.

Ottawa Senators

Goaltender Anton Forsberg is expected to get the start tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights. The 29-year-old is 3-5 this season with a .909 save percentage and 3.18 goals-against average. The Senators have lost three straight games.

Defenceman Artem Zub and goaltender Magnus Hellberg are absent from the morning skate according to TSN's Claire Hanna. Zub was diagnosed with an upper-body injury on Oct. 28 and was given a one-to-two week timeline for his return.

Sens lines at morning skate:

Tkachuk-Pinto-Batherson

DeBrincat-Stutzle-Giroux

Motte-Kastelic-Joseph

Kelly-Gambrell-Watson

Chabot-Brannstrom

Sanderson-Hamonic

Holden-Zaitsev

Forsberg

Talbot

Columbus Blue Jackets

Captain Boone Jenner is missing today's practice due to illness.

The 29-year-old has one goal and four points in 10 games this season, his 10th with Columbus. The Blue Jackets are 3-7 through 10 games this season, last in the Metropolitan Division.

Head coach Brad Larsen said Elvis Merzlikins will be in net tomorrow for the first NHL Global Series game against the Colorado Avalanche.

#CBJ coach Brad Larsen said Elvis Merzlikins will be in net tomorrow for the first NHL Global Series game vs. Colorado. They will have to see how Boone Jenner feels tomorrow. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) November 3, 2022

Colorado Avalanche

Practice lines at this tonight's skate, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

#Avs lines



Rodrigues-MacKinnon-Nichushkin

Lehkonen-Compher-Rantanen

Cogliano-Newhook-O’Connor

Maltsev-Hunt-Kaut



D: Makar, Toews, Girard, Byram, Johnson, Manson, MacDonald, MacDermid



G: Georgiev, Francouz, Annunen — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) November 3, 2022

The Avs are back in action Friday against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the NHL Global Series game in Finland.