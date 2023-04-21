Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Boston Bruins

Goaltender Linus Ullmark did not practise Friday morning, with head coach Jim Montgomery saying he is a game-time decision.

Ullmark turned aside 24-of-29 shots against in Game 2's 6-3 loss. In the regular season, he went 40-6-1 in 46 appearances, posting a .938 save percentage and 1.89 goals-against average.

Montgomery also said that captain Patrice Bergeron did not travel with the team to Florida and is most likely to return for Game 5.

He was injured in the regular-season finale against the Montreal Canadiens and has missed the first two games in the postseason. In 78 regular-season games, the 37-year-old had 27 goals and 58 points.

The Bruins and Panthers are tied 1-1 in their first-round, best-of-seven playoff series.

Florida Panthers

Goaltender Alex Lyon will make his 11th straight start for the Panthers tonight in Game 3 against the Boston Bruins.

The 30-year-old made 34 saves in Game 2 as the Panthers skated away with a 6-3 victory.

In 15 regular season appearances, Lyon went 9-4-2 with a .914 save percentage and 2.89 goals-against average.

The Panthers and Bruins are tied 1-1 in their first round, best-of-seven series.

New York Islanders

Defenceman Alexander Romanov was on the ice Friday for the team's morning skate ahead of tonight's Game 3 matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes.

A full participant at practice, head coach Lane Lambert says Romanov is a game-time decision and if he can't play, Parker Wotherspoon will draw in.

Romanov has been day-to-day with an upper-body injury, having missed the last five games of the regular season and the first two games of the postseason.

In 76 games with the Islanders this season, the 23-year-old had two goals and 22 points. He was acquired from the Montreal Canadiens in a draft day trade along with a fourth-round pick in exchange for the 2022 13th overall pick that was later used in the Habs' deal to get Kirby Dach from the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Islanders are down 2-0 in their first-round, best-of-seven series.