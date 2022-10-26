The Talking Point: Are the Flames the best team in the NHL?

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Boston Bruins

Forward Brad Marchand participated in Bruins practice on Wednesday in his usual spot on the top line, while defenceman Charlie McAvoy also took part without a non-contact jersey.

#NHLBruins practice lines:



Marchand - Bergeron - DeBrusk

Hall - Krejci - Pastrnak

Zacha - Coyle - Smith

Foligno - Nosek - Greer

Frederic - Studnicka



Lindholm - Grzelcyk

Forbort - Clifton

Reilly - Carlo

Zboril - Stralman

McAvoy



Ullmark

Swayman pic.twitter.com/HI62nUaEfY — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 26, 2022

Marchand underwent arthroscopy and labral repair surgery on both hips in May and was expected to miss the first two months of the 2022-23 season.

The 34-year-old all-star winger had 32 goals and 80 points in 70 games last season.

McAvoy underwent a left shoulder arthroscopic stabilization procedure in May and was given a six month timeline to return.

The 24-year-old defenceman had 10 goals and 56 points in 78 games last season.

The Bruins used these lines during practice on Wednesday:

Marchand - Bergeron - DeBrusk

Hall - Krejci - Pastrnak

Zacha - Coyle - Smith

Foligno - Nosek - Greer

Frederic - Studnicka

Lindholm - Grzelcyk

Forbort - Clifton

Reilly - Carlo

Zboril - Stralman

McAvoy

Ullmark

Swayman

Washington Capitals

Forwards Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson skated with the team for the first time after undergoing end of season surgeries after the 2021-22 season, according to Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic.

Nicklas Backstrom (hip surgery) and Tom Wilson (ACL surgery) skated for a few minutes ahead of today's team practice. First time since their surgeries. In track suits, not gear. Light skate. Took a few shots. Per the #Caps, it's the first step toward working their way back. — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) October 26, 2022

The two forwards had a light skate without gear and the Capitals say it is the first step towards working their way back.

Backstrom underwent hip resurfacing surgery in June and only played 47 games last season due to problems with his hip.

The 34-year-old centre registered six goals and 31 points in 47 games last season.

Wilson, 28, underwent knee surgery on a torn ACL in May and was given a six-to-eight month timeline.

The 6-foot-4 winger had 24 goals and 52 points in 78 games last season.

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Josh Anderson and defenceman Chris Wideman had maintenance days on Wednesday and did not practice with the team, while forward Joel Armia and defenceman Joel Edmundson trained in non-contact jerseys and will be on the Canadiens' upcoming road trip.

Josh Anderson and Chris Wideman will not take part in today's practice (maintenance days).



Joel Armia and Joel Edmundson continue to train with non-contact jerseys and both will be on the trip. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 26, 2022

Armia, 29, has not played this season after sustaining an upper-body injury during the preseason. The 6-foot-3 forward had six goals and 14 points in 60 games in 2021-22.

Edmundson, 29, sustained a lower-body injury during the offseason and has not made an appearance this season. The 6-foot-5 defenceman was limited to 24 games in 2021-22 due to a back injury and recorded three goals and six points.

Anderson, 28, has two goals in seven games this season while Wideman, 32, has an assist in seven games.

The Canadiens have assigned defenceman Corey Schueneman to the AHL's Laval Rocket on Wednesday.

Les Canadiens ont cédé le défenseur Corey Schueneman au Rocket de Laval.



The Canadiens have loaned defenseman Corey Schueneman to the Laval Rocket. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 26, 2022

The 27-year-old defenceman did not appear in a game this year for the Canadiens and had two goals and six points in 24 games last season.

The Canadiens used these lines during Wednesday's practice:

Caufield - Suzuki - Monahan

Dadonov - Dvorak - Gallagher

Drouin - Dach - Pezzetta

Pitlick - Evans - Hoffman

(Slafkovsky/Armia no contact)

Guhle - Savard

Harris - Kovacevic/Xhekaj

(Edmundson no contact)

Allen

Montembeault

Ottawa Senators

Goaltenders Cam Talbot and Anton Forsberg skated and took shots on Wednesday, according to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch.

Cam Talbot and Anton Forsberg out here this morning. Talbot is taking some shots. #Sens pic.twitter.com/sJkCTDm2bF — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) October 26, 2022

Talbot, 35, sustained an upper-body injury prior to the start of the regular season and was given a five-to-seven week timeline.

The 6-foot-4 Caledonia, Ont. native was acquired by the Senators from the Minnesota Wild in the offseason and had a 32-12-4 record with a .911 save percentage and 2.76 goals-against average last season.

Forsberg, 29, missed Monday's 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars with an undisclosed injury and has a 3-2-0 record this season with a .904 save percentage and 2.82 goals-against average this season.

The Senators used these lines during Wednesday's practice, according to TSN's Claire Hanna:

No line changes for the #Sens:



Tkachuk-Stützle-Batherson

DeBrincat-Brassard-Giroux

Motte-Pinto-Joseph

Kelly-Kastelic-Watson



Chabot-Zub

Sanderson-Hamonic

Brannstrom-Holden



Forsberg/Hellberg



Gambrell-Zaitsev playing as extra D-pair — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) October 26, 2022

Tkachuk - Stutzle - Batherson

DeBrincat - Brassard - Giroux

Motte - Pinto - Joseph

Kelly - Kastelic - Watson

Chabot - Zub

Sanderson - Hamonic

Brannstrom - Holden

Gambrell - Zaitsev

Forsberg

Hellberg

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets used these lines during Wednesday's practice, according to TSN's John Lu:

#NHLJets practice:

Connor - Scheifele - Appleton

Perfetti - Dubois - Wheeler

Barron - Lowry - Gagner

Mäenalanen - Gustafsson - Jonsson-Fjallby



Morrissey - Pionk

Dillon - Schmidt

Samberg - DeMelo

Capobianco - Toninato



Hellebuyck

Rittich@TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) October 26, 2022

Connor- Scheifele - Appleton

Perfetti - Dubois - Wheeler

Barron - Lowry - Gagner

Maenalanen - Gustafsson - Jonsson-Fjallby

Morrissey - Pionk

Dillon - Schmidt

Samberg - DeMelo

Capobianco - Toninato

Hellebuyck

Rittich