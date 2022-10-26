1h ago
Ice Chips: Marchand, McAvoy skates with Bruins
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
The Talking Point: Are the Flames the best team in the NHL?
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Boston Bruins
Forward Brad Marchand participated in Bruins practice on Wednesday in his usual spot on the top line, while defenceman Charlie McAvoy also took part without a non-contact jersey.
Marchand underwent arthroscopy and labral repair surgery on both hips in May and was expected to miss the first two months of the 2022-23 season.
The 34-year-old all-star winger had 32 goals and 80 points in 70 games last season.
McAvoy underwent a left shoulder arthroscopic stabilization procedure in May and was given a six month timeline to return.
The 24-year-old defenceman had 10 goals and 56 points in 78 games last season.
The Bruins used these lines during practice on Wednesday:
Marchand - Bergeron - DeBrusk
Hall - Krejci - Pastrnak
Zacha - Coyle - Smith
Foligno - Nosek - Greer
Frederic - Studnicka
Lindholm - Grzelcyk
Forbort - Clifton
Reilly - Carlo
Zboril - Stralman
McAvoy
Ullmark
Swayman
Washington Capitals
Forwards Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson skated with the team for the first time after undergoing end of season surgeries after the 2021-22 season, according to Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic.
The two forwards had a light skate without gear and the Capitals say it is the first step towards working their way back.
Backstrom underwent hip resurfacing surgery in June and only played 47 games last season due to problems with his hip.
The 34-year-old centre registered six goals and 31 points in 47 games last season.
Wilson, 28, underwent knee surgery on a torn ACL in May and was given a six-to-eight month timeline.
The 6-foot-4 winger had 24 goals and 52 points in 78 games last season.
Montreal Canadiens
Forward Josh Anderson and defenceman Chris Wideman had maintenance days on Wednesday and did not practice with the team, while forward Joel Armia and defenceman Joel Edmundson trained in non-contact jerseys and will be on the Canadiens' upcoming road trip.
Armia, 29, has not played this season after sustaining an upper-body injury during the preseason. The 6-foot-3 forward had six goals and 14 points in 60 games in 2021-22.
Edmundson, 29, sustained a lower-body injury during the offseason and has not made an appearance this season. The 6-foot-5 defenceman was limited to 24 games in 2021-22 due to a back injury and recorded three goals and six points.
Anderson, 28, has two goals in seven games this season while Wideman, 32, has an assist in seven games.
The Canadiens have assigned defenceman Corey Schueneman to the AHL's Laval Rocket on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old defenceman did not appear in a game this year for the Canadiens and had two goals and six points in 24 games last season.
The Canadiens used these lines during Wednesday's practice:
Caufield - Suzuki - Monahan
Dadonov - Dvorak - Gallagher
Drouin - Dach - Pezzetta
Pitlick - Evans - Hoffman
(Slafkovsky/Armia no contact)
Guhle - Savard
Harris - Kovacevic/Xhekaj
(Edmundson no contact)
Allen
Montembeault
Ottawa Senators
Goaltenders Cam Talbot and Anton Forsberg skated and took shots on Wednesday, according to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch.
Talbot, 35, sustained an upper-body injury prior to the start of the regular season and was given a five-to-seven week timeline.
The 6-foot-4 Caledonia, Ont. native was acquired by the Senators from the Minnesota Wild in the offseason and had a 32-12-4 record with a .911 save percentage and 2.76 goals-against average last season.
Forsberg, 29, missed Monday's 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars with an undisclosed injury and has a 3-2-0 record this season with a .904 save percentage and 2.82 goals-against average this season.
The Senators used these lines during Wednesday's practice, according to TSN's Claire Hanna:
Tkachuk - Stutzle - Batherson
DeBrincat - Brassard - Giroux
Motte - Pinto - Joseph
Kelly - Kastelic - Watson
Chabot - Zub
Sanderson - Hamonic
Brannstrom - Holden
Gambrell - Zaitsev
Forsberg
Hellberg
Winnipeg Jets
The Jets used these lines during Wednesday's practice, according to TSN's John Lu:
Connor- Scheifele - Appleton
Perfetti - Dubois - Wheeler
Barron - Lowry - Gagner
Maenalanen - Gustafsson - Jonsson-Fjallby
Morrissey - Pionk
Dillon - Schmidt
Samberg - DeMelo
Capobianco - Toninato
Hellebuyck
Rittich