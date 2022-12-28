Habs rookie defencemen will be called upon tonight against Lightning

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Brendan Gallagher practiced with with a regular practice jersey on Wednesday.

Gallagher, 30, has been out since Nov. 29 with a lower-body injury.

The 5-foot-9 winger has three goal and eight points in 22 games this season.

The Canadiens are 4-6-2 in his absence.

The Canadiens used these lines during Wednesday morning skate:

Caufield - Suzuki - Armia

Drouin - Dach - Hoffman

Anderson - Dvorak - Slafkovsky

Pezzetta - Evans - Richard/Dadonov

Gallagher

Edmundson - Guhle

Xhekaj - Kovacevic

Harris - Barron

Wideman

Allen

Montembeault

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers have placed goaltender Carter Hart on injured reserve on Wednesday, according to Bill Meltzer of NHL.com.

The Flyers have placed Carter Hart (UBI) on IR. He practiced yesterday and the indications all sounded positive that he felt fine. Today, well, not so much. — Bill Meltzer (@billmeltzer) December 28, 2022

Hart, 24, lasted just under 10 minutes during Friday's 6-5 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes after he suffered an upper-body injury.

The 6-foot-2 goaltender has a 10-11-6 record with a .911 save percentage and 2.89 goals-against average this season.

The Flyers have recalled forward Olle Lycksell from the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday, according to Meltzer.

Additionally, the Flyers recalled Olle Lycksell from the Phantoms. As required by the CBA due to the length of his most recent NHL recall (Nov. 14 to Dec. 28), Max Willman is on waivers for purposes of being assigned back to the Phantoms. — Bill Meltzer (@billmeltzer) December 28, 2022

Lycksell, 23, has five goals and 18 points in 19 games with the Phantoms this season.

Additionally, centre Max Willman has been placed on waivers for the purposes of being assigned to the Phantoms.

Willman, 27, appeared in nine games with the Flyers this season and did not record a point.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings have assigned winger Jakub Vrana to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday for a conditioning stint.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today assigned left wing Jakub Vrana to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins for conditioning.



📰 » https://t.co/AEEARt395n pic.twitter.com/jvGWtnk0qj — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 28, 2022

Vrana, 26, was reinstated by the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Dec. 16 and has missed the team's last 30 games.

The 6-foot winger scored a goal and two points in the Red Wings' first two games of the season.

Vrana was acquired by the Red Wings, along with forward Richard Panik and two draft picks in April of 2021 from the Washington Capitals in exchange for forward Anthony Mantha.

The Prague, Czchia native was limited to 26 games last season after injuring his shoulder during training camp, whic required surgery.

Drafted 13th overall in the 2014 NHL Draft by the Capitals, Vrana registered 98 goals and 189 points in 323 career games split between the Capitals and Red Wings.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils have placed defencemen John Marino and Ryan Graves on injured reserve on Wednesday.

#NEWS: We have placed John Marino and Ryan Graves on IR.



We have recalled Tyce Thompson and Tyler Wotherspoon. pic.twitter.com/xqls3Q3rPA — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 28, 2022

Marino, 25, missed the Devils last two games with an upper-body injury and is considered to be week-to-week.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman has three goals and nine points in 32 games this season.

Graves, 27, missed Friday's 4-3 loss to the Boston Bruins with a lower-body injury and is also considered to be week to week.

The 6-foot-5 defenceman has three goals and nine points in 33 games this season.

The Devils have recalled forward Tyce Thompson and forward Tyler Wotherspoon from the AHL's Utica Comets in a corresponding move.

Thompson, 23, has six goals and 13 points in 22 games with the Comets this season.

Wotherspoon, 29, has two goals and nine points in 23 games with the Comets this season.

The Devils used these lines during Wednesday's morning skate ahead of their game with the Boston Bruins, according to team reporter Amanda Stein:

Here’s your #NJDevils lineup for morning skate ahead of facing the Bruins… of note: Alexander Holtz coming out of the lineup and Tyce Thompson makes his season debut, which will be his 10th NHL game. pic.twitter.com/gPdbqFpAv4 — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) December 28, 2022

Tatar - Hischier - Zetterlund

Haula - Hughes - Bratt

Sharangovich - Boqvist - Mercer

Wood - McLeod - Thompson

Siegenthaler - Hamilton

Bahl - Severson

Okhotiuk - Smith

Vanecek

Blackwood

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have activated forward Cole Sillinger off injured reserve on Wednesday.

ROSTER UPDATE: We have activated C Cole Sillinger off IR, added RW Emil Bemstrom on emergency recall and assigned D Jake Christiansen to @monstershockey.@RuoffMortgage | #CBJhttps://t.co/NTcooVYTwL — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) December 28, 2022

Sillinger, 19, has missed the team's last three games with an upper-body injury.

The 12th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft has two goals and six points in 30 games this season.

Additionally, the Blue Jackets have recalled Emil Bemstrom from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters on an emergency basis and assigned defenceman Jake Christiansen to the Monsters.

Bemstrom, 23, is tied for fifth in AHL scoring with 14 goals and 31 points in 21 games this season.

The 6-foot winger has played 124 career game, all with the Blue Jackets, and has 21 goals and 40 points.

Christiansen, 23, has two assists in 17 games with the Blue Jackets this season.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins have placed forwards Josh Archibald and Ryan Poehling on injured reserve on Wednesday.

The Penguins have recalled Ty Smith and Drake Caggiula from the @WBSPenguins.



Josh Archibald has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to December 18, and Ryan Poehling has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to December 20.https://t.co/NvtjZB6oyJ — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 28, 2022

Archibald, 30, has missed the team's last three games with a lower-body injury.

The 5-foot-10 winger has four goals and six points in 30 games this season.

Poehling, 23, left the Penguins' 3-2 victory over the New York Rangers with an upper-body injury on Dec. 20 and has missed the last two games.

The 6-foot-2 centre has four goals and eight points in 30 games this season.

The Penguins have recalled defenceman Ty Smith and forward Drake Caggiula from the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a corresponding move.

Smith, 22, has four goals and 14 points in 26 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season.

Caggiula, 28, has four goals and 14 points in 23 games in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season and has appeared in three games with Pittsburgh without recording a point this season.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have recalled defenceman Jacob Larsson from the AHL's Belleville Senators on Wednesday.

Roster update: The #Sens have recalled defenceman Jacob Larsson from @BellevilleSens. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) December 28, 2022

Larsson, 25, has five assists in 24 games this season in Belleville.

Drafted 27th overall by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2015 NHL Draft, Larsson has three goals and 24 points in 168 career games split between the Ducks and Senators.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals have assigned forward Beck Malenstyn to the AHL's Hershey Bears on Wednesday.

NEWS | The Capitals have loaned forward Beck Malenstyn to the Hershey Bears. https://t.co/r2oK9SZlc7 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 28, 2022

Malenstyn, 24, had a goal and two points in five games with the Capitals this season.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have assigned forward Jack Drury to the AHL's Chicago Wolves on Wednesday, according to team reporter Walt Ruff.

Drury, 22, has two assists in 21 games with the Hurricanes this season and has a goal and three points in eight games with the Wolves.