Ice Chips: Habs' Gallagher out vs. Rangers with LBI

Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher will miss Thursday's game against the New York Rangers, the team said.

Brendan Gallagher ne jouera pas ce soir en raison d'une blessure au bas du corps.



Brendan Gallagher won't play tonight because of a lower-body injury. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 5, 2023

Gallagher, 29, logged 15 minutes of ice time in a 6-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

The Edmonton native had returned to the lineup on Dec. 29 after missing a month with a lower-body injury.

Gallagher has four goals and five assists in 25 games this season.

The Canadiens are currently last in the Atlantic Division with a record of 15-20-3.

Winnipeg Jets

Forward Kristian Reichel was reassigned to the AHL's Manitoba Moose Thursday, the Winnipeg Jets announced as they prepare to host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday.

TRANSACTION: The #NHLJets have reassigned F - Kristian Reichel to the Manitoba Moose (AHL). — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) January 5, 2023

Reichel, 24, played in two games for the Jets on Dec. 31 and Jan. 3 and tallied one assist in those contests.

The Jets are currently second in the Central Division at 24-13-1 and are three points behind Dallas.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers announced Thursday that forward Kieffer Bellows has been recalled from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the AHL.

The team also said that goaltender Felix Sandstrom was loaned to the Phantoms on a conditioning stint.

Bellows, 24, has not registered a point in 13 games with the Flyers in 2022-23.

Sandstrom, 25, has gone 1-6-1 in nine appearances with a 3.37 goals-against average and .888 save percentage this season.

The Flyers host the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday.

Seattle Kraken

Martin Jones was the first goalie off the ice Thursday morning and the likely starter for the Seattle Kraken against the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight.

#SeaKraken update from Toronto: Martin Jones is first goalie off the ice, likely starter tonight against Maple Leafs. Morgan Geekie looks like center on fourth line with Brandon Tanev and Daniel Sprong, replacing Ryan Donato. — Bob Condor (@ByBobCondor) January 5, 2023

The veteran goalie, 32, is 16-5-3 with a 2.92 goals-against average and .890 save percentage in 26 games this season.

Washington Capitals

Washington Capitals centre Nic Dowd did not travel with the team and will not play against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, Samantha Pell reports.

Capitals’ Nic Dowd did not make the trip to Columbus. He will not play tonight vs Blue Jackets.



Dowd’s wife, Paige, gave birth yesterday to Ruby, the couple’s second child. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) January 5, 2023

Dowd, 32, is with his wife after she gave birth to their second child on Wednesday.

Dowd has 10 goals and seven assists in 39 games this season.

Capitals lines at morning skate:

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Sheary

Milano-Strome-Oshie

Johansson-Eller-NAK

Mantha-Protas-Hathaway

Gustafsson-TvR

Orlov-Jensen

Fehervary-Alexeyev

Kuemper - expected to start