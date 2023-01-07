Calgary Flames

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Forward Brett Ritchie has been placed on injured reserve, the Calgary Flames announced on Saturday.

#Flames Roster Updates: Forwards Jakob Pelletier and Walker Duehr have been recalled from the @AHLWranglers.



In addition, Brett Ritchie has been placed on the Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/1tNAKWYRAP — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 7, 2023

Ritchie, 29, last appeared on New Year's Eve against Vancouver and has six goals and two assists in 30 games this season.

The Flames also said forwards Jakob Pelletier and Walker Duehr were recalled from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

The Flames visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday to begin a five-game road trip.

Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens forward Mike Hoffman and defenceman Justin Barron are both out of the lineup for Saturday night's home game against the St. Louis Blues, Renaud Lavoie of NHL Network reports.

Both players last appeared in a 6-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Jan. 3 and missed Thursday's 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers.

Hoffman, 33, has seven goals and five assists in 28 games this season.

Barron, 21, has yet to register a point and has a minus-4 rating in four games in 2022-23.

The Canadiens are currently last in the Atlantic Division at 15-21-3 and are 1-8-1 in their last 10 games.

St. Louis Blues

Nick Leddy will not play for the St. Louis Blues tonight against the Canadiens, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

#stlblues projected lineup tonight vs. Montreal, per Blues. (Leddy out with upper-body injury).



Buchnevich-Thomas-Kyrou⁰Saad-Schenn-Barbashev⁰Neighbours-Acciari-Leivo⁰Toropchenko-Alexandrov-Pitlick



Mikkola-Parayko⁰Rosen-Faulk⁰Santini-Bortuzzo



Binnington — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) January 7, 2023

The 31-year-old defenceman logged just over 21 minutes of ice time in Blues' most recent game on Thursday.

Leddy has 11 assists and a minus-6 rating in 39 games this season.

Blues' projected lineup vs. Canadiens as per Rutherford:

Buchnevich-Thomas-Kyrou

Saad-Schenn-Barbashev

Neighbours-Acciari-Leivo

Toropchenko-Alexandrov-Pitlick



Mikkola-Parayko

Rosen-Faulk

Santini-Bortuzzo



Binnington