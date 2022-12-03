Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vancouver Canucks

Forward Brock Boeser will be a healthy scratch Saturday against the Arizona Coyotes, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji. Boeser has spent much of the past three games on the third line.

“Sometimes tough love is tough love. I know he’s capable of being much better," said head coach Bruce Boudreau. "We want to win and we need him over the long haul to win. We need to be better. It could have been one of a few guys.”

Boeser has three goals and 11 assists in 18 games this season. He will be replaced by Jake Studnicka in the lineup.

Canucks lines at practice:

Höglander-Horvat-Miller

Mikheyev-Pettersson-Kuzmenko

Joshua-Dries-Garland

Lazar-Åman-Studnicka

OEL-Bear

Hughes-Schenn

Stillman-Myers

Extras: Boeser, Dermott, Burroughs

Spencer Martin will start.

Montreal Canadiens

Jake Allen will get the start in net against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, while forward Brendan Gallagher will miss his second straight game due to a lower-body injury, Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis confirmed.

Martin St-Louis confirme que Jake Allen sera devant la cage montréalaise. Brendan Gallagher ne sera pas de la formation affrontant Edmonton.



Martin St-Louis confirms that Jake Allen will get the start tonight against the Oilers. Brendan Gallagher won't play. #GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 3, 2022

Allen, 32, has gone 7-8-0 in 15 starts and has a 3.40 goals-against average and .898 save percentage so far this season.

Gallagher is suffering from a lower-body injury and will miss his second game in a row. The 30-year-old has three goals and five assists in 22 games in 2022-23.

Edmonton Oilers

Stuart Skinner will make his 12 start of the season for the Edmonton Oilers against the Canadiens.

Stuart Skinner will start vs. Montreal. #Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) December 3, 2022

Skinner, 24, has a record of 6-5 along with a 2.91 goals-against average and .914 save percentage.

Projected lineup as per Tony Brar:

Oilers projected lineup vs. MTL:



Draisaitl - McDavid - Hyman

Janmark - RNH - Puljujarvi

Kostin - Shore - Ryan

Holloway - Malone - Benson



Nurse - Ceci

Kulak - Barrie

Broberg - Bouchard



Skinner



• Murray also skated as a 7th D-man. Yamamoto also on the ice.#Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) December 3, 2022

Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said that centre Anthony Cirelli will make his season debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Jon Cooper confirms Anthony Cirelli makes his season debut tonight v Leafs @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 3, 2022

Cirelli had 17 goals and 26 assists in 76 games last season.

Calgary Flames

Projected lineup vs. Washington Capitals:

Vladar starts

Huberdeau-Lindholm-Toffoli

Dube-Kadri-Mangiapane

Ruzicka-Backlund-Coleman

Lucic-Rooney-Lewis

Hanifin-Andersson

Weegar-Tanev

Zadorov-Stone