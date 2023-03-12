Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres issued a pair of injury updates Sunday, labelling defencemen Rasmus Sandin as day-to-day with an upper-body injury and Mattias Samuelsson as week-to-week, also with an upper-body injury.

Dahlin played 27:11 in Saturday's overtime loss to the New York Rangers, registering two shots and one hit. He has 14 goals and 49 assists for 63 points in 61 games played this year.

Samuelsson, 22, played 22:17 Saturday and tallied two shots and two hits. He has one goal and seven assists in 48 contests this season.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have recalled forward Alex Steeves from the AHL's Toronto Marlies, it was announced Sunday.

The 23-year-old registered six shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Hartford Wolf Pack.

He has 17 goals and 28 assists in 53 games this season at the AHL level and zero points in three games with the big club.