Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Buffalo Sabres

Forward Tage Thompson will not be in the lineup against the Montreal Canadiens due to an upper-body injury.

Tage Thompson is day-to-day (upper). — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 27, 2023

Thompson, 25, had 17:03 of ice time during Saturday's 2-0 win over the New York Islanders.

The 6-foot-6 forward leads the Sabres with 44 goals and 89 points in 72 games this season

The Sabres recalled forward Lukas Rousek from the AHL's Rochester Americans on Monday.

We have recalled forward Lukas Rousek from @AmerksHockey. pic.twitter.com/wQFD2BAX76 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 27, 2023

Rousek, 23, was drafted 160th overall by the Sabres in the 2019 NHL Draft.

The 5-foot-11 winger has 15 goals and 49 points in 62 games in the AHL this season.

The Sabres used these lines during Monday's morning skate and prior to their game against the Canadiens, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com:

Skinner - Mittelstadt - Tuch

Peterka - Cozens - Quinn

Rousek - Jost - Olofsson

Girgensons - Krebs - Okposo

Dahlin - Jokiharju

Power - Lyubushkin

Stillman - Bryson

Extras: Greenway (upper-body), Hinostroza, Clague

Ottawa Senators

Goaltender Cam Talbot may be able to return to the net on Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers, according to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch.

Talbot may back up Thursday. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) March 27, 2023

Talbot, 35, hasn't played since March 4 with a mid-body injury.

The 6-foot-4 netminder has a 15-14-1 record with a .905 save percentage and 2.85 goals-against average this season.

Forward Mathieu Joseph will be a game-time decision against the Florida Panthers on Monday, according to Garrioch.

Joseph will be a game time decision. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) March 27, 2023

Joseph, 26, missed the team's last seven games with a lower-body injury,.

The 6-foot-1 winger has three goals and 17 points in 47 games this season.

Garrioch also reports that defenceman Jakob Chychrun will be out two-to-three weeks with a hamstring injury.

Chychrun has a hamstring injury. Out two to three weeks. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) March 27, 2023

Head coach D.J. Smith told TSN 1200 on Saturday that the 24-year-old would "miss multiple weeks" with a lower-body injury on Saturday.

The 6-foot-2 defenceman has two goals and five points since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes on March 1.

Chychrun has nine goals and 33 points in 48 games split between the Coyotes and Senators.

The Senators used these lines during Monday's morning skate prior to their game against the Panthers, according to Garrioch:

Tkachuk - Stutzle - Giroux

DeBrincat - Pinto - Batherson

Brassard - Gambrell - Joseph

Brown - Kastelic - Watson

Gauthier

Sanderson - Zub

Chabot - Hamonic

Brannstrom - Holden

Kleven

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens are projected to use these lines against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday:

Harvey-Pinard - Suzuki - Hoffman

Gurianov - Dach - Drouin

Ylonen - Evans - Gallagher

Pezzetta - Tierney - Belzile

Matheson - Savard

Edmundson - Barron

Harris - Kovacevic

Allen

Montembeault

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets used these lines during Monday's practice, according to team reporter Mitchell Clinton:

Connor - Dubois - Niederreiter

Namestnikov - Scheifele - Wheeler

Ehlers - Lowry - Appleton

Barron - Stenlund - Maenalanen

Jonsson-Fjallby - Gustafsson - Kuhlman

Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Samberg - Schmidt

Stanley - Capobianco

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers used these lines during Monday's morning skate and prior to their game against the Arizona Coyotes, according to reporter Bob Stauffer:

Kane - McDavid - Janmark

Nugent-Hopkins - Draisaitl - Hyman

Foegele - Bjugstad - Yamamoto

Kostin - Shore - Ryan

Ekholm - Bouchard

Nurse - Ceci

Kulak - Desharnais

Broberg

Campbell

Skinner

Columbus Blue Jackets

Defenceman Zach Werenski skated with the team on Monday and will join the club for practices for the rest of the season, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Werenski, 25, only played 13 games before suffering a separated shoulder to end his season on Nov. 10.

The 6-foot-2 forward will not be participating in contact drills but will be travelling with the team for their road trip to New York and Boston.

Werenski registered three goals and eight points in 13 games this season.

Vegas Golden Knights

Goaltender Logan Thompson and forward Reilly Smith are not expected to be available this week, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy.

Updates from Cassidy:



Thompson, 26, suffered a lower-body during the Thursday's 3-2 win over the Calgary Flames.

The 6-foot-4 goaltender missed the previous 18 games with a lower-body injury prior to returning against the Flames on Thursday.

Thompson has a 21-13-3 record with a .915 save percentage and 2.65 goals-against average this season.

Smith, 31, missed Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers with a lower-body injury.

The 6-foot-1 winger has 24 goals and 51 points in 72 games this season.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues assigned goaltender Joel Hofer to the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds on Monday.

Hofer, 22, appeared in five games with the Blues and had a 3-0-1 record with a .915 save percentage and 2.79 goals-against average this season.

The 6-foot-5 goaltender also has a 22-14-8 record with a .920 save percentage and 0.42 goals against average in the AHL this season.

Florida Panthers

Forward Sam Bennett will miss his fourth-straight game against the Ottawa Senators on Monday, according to head coach Paul Maurice.

Per HC Paul Maurice, Sam Bennett remains out of the lineup. Bennett missing fourth straight game and is day-to day w/ an undisclosed injury.



Sergei Bobrovsky in net vs. Ottawa. — Katie Engleson (@KatieEngleson) March 27, 2023

Bennett has been considered to be day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

The 26-year-old forward has 16 goals and 40 points in 63 games this season.

Additionally, Maurice confirmed that Sergei Bobrovsky will be in net against the Senators.

Bobrovsky, 34, has a 24-19-3 record with a .902 save percentage and 3.05 goals-against average this season.

The Panthers used these lines during Monday's morning skate and prior to their game against the Senators, according to team reporter Jameson Olive:

Luostarinen - Barkov - Duclair

Verhaeghe - Lundell - Fitzgerald

Lomberg - E. Staal - Reinhart

Smith - White - Cousins

Forsling - Ekblad

M. Staal - Montour

Mahura - Gudas

Washington Capitals

Forward Craig Smith is out day-to-day with a lower-body injury, according to head coach Peter Laviolette

Craig Smith is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, per Laviolette. — Sammi Silber (@sammisilber) March 27, 2023

Smith, 33, lasted just under five minutes during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins before exiting the game

The 6-foot forward was acquired from the Boston Bruins on Feb. 23 and has two goals in 14 games as a Capital.

Smith has six goals and 12 points in 56 games split between the Bruins and Capitals.

Arizona Coyotes

The Coyotes recalled forward Bokondji Imama from the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners and assigned defenceman Michael Kesselring to the Roadrunners on Monday.

ROSTER UPDATE: The Coyotes have recalled forward Bokondji Imama and assigned defenseman Michael Kesselring to the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL). — Arizona Coyotes PR (@AZCoyotesPR) March 27, 2023

Imama, 26, has appeared in five games with the Coyotes this season and did not record a point.

The 6-foot-1 winger has five goals and 14 points in 45 games this season in the AHL.

Kesselring, 23, was acquired from the Edmonton Oilers on March 2.

The 6-foot-4 defenceman played eight games with the Coyotes and registered one assist.

Kesselring has 14 goals and 24 points in 52 games in the AHL this season.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings used these lines during Monday's practice, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Red Wings lines at Monday's practice"

Kubalik-Larkin-Perron

Suter-Copp-Raymond

Erne-Veleno-Zadina

Berggren-Czarnik-Luff

(No Chiasson on the ice)



Defense

Walman-Seider

Hägg-Määttä

Oesterle-Edvinson

Chiarot-Lindström



Nedeljkovic & Hellberg — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) March 27, 2023

Kubalik - Larkin - Perron

Suter - Copp - Raymond

Erne - Veleno - Zadina

Berggren - Czarnik - Luff

Walman - Seider

Hagg - Maatta

Oesterle - Edvinson

Chiarot - Lindstrom

Nedeljkovic

Hellberg

New Jersey Devils

The Devils used these lines during their morning skate and prior to their game against the New York Islanders, according to team reporter Amanda Stein:

Meier - Hischier - Bratt

Palat - Hughes - Mercer

Sharangovich - Haula - Tatar

Wood- McLeod - Foote/Boqvist/Bastian

Siegenthaler - Hamilton

Graves - Marino

Bahl/Smith - Severson

Vanecek

Blackwood

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins used these lines during Monday's practice, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo:

Guentzel - Crosby - Rust

Zucker - Malkin - Granlund

Heinen - Poehling - Rakell

O'Connor - Nylander - Archibald

Joseph - Letang

Dumoulin - Petry

Friedman - Ruhwedel/Fedun rotated