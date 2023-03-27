Ice Chips: Sabres' Thompson out day-to-day with upper-body injury
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Buffalo Sabres
Forward Tage Thompson will not be in the lineup against the Montreal Canadiens due to an upper-body injury.
Thompson, 25, had 17:03 of ice time during Saturday's 2-0 win over the New York Islanders.
The 6-foot-6 forward leads the Sabres with 44 goals and 89 points in 72 games this season
The Sabres recalled forward Lukas Rousek from the AHL's Rochester Americans on Monday.
Rousek, 23, was drafted 160th overall by the Sabres in the 2019 NHL Draft.
The 5-foot-11 winger has 15 goals and 49 points in 62 games in the AHL this season.
The Sabres used these lines during Monday's morning skate and prior to their game against the Canadiens, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com:
Skinner - Mittelstadt - Tuch
Peterka - Cozens - Quinn
Rousek - Jost - Olofsson
Girgensons - Krebs - Okposo
Dahlin - Jokiharju
Power - Lyubushkin
Stillman - Bryson
Extras: Greenway (upper-body), Hinostroza, Clague
Ottawa Senators
Goaltender Cam Talbot may be able to return to the net on Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers, according to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch.
Talbot, 35, hasn't played since March 4 with a mid-body injury.
The 6-foot-4 netminder has a 15-14-1 record with a .905 save percentage and 2.85 goals-against average this season.
Forward Mathieu Joseph will be a game-time decision against the Florida Panthers on Monday, according to Garrioch.
Joseph, 26, missed the team's last seven games with a lower-body injury,.
The 6-foot-1 winger has three goals and 17 points in 47 games this season.
Garrioch also reports that defenceman Jakob Chychrun will be out two-to-three weeks with a hamstring injury.
Head coach D.J. Smith told TSN 1200 on Saturday that the 24-year-old would "miss multiple weeks" with a lower-body injury on Saturday.
The 6-foot-2 defenceman has two goals and five points since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes on March 1.
Chychrun has nine goals and 33 points in 48 games split between the Coyotes and Senators.
The Senators used these lines during Monday's morning skate prior to their game against the Panthers, according to Garrioch:
Tkachuk - Stutzle - Giroux
DeBrincat - Pinto - Batherson
Brassard - Gambrell - Joseph
Brown - Kastelic - Watson
Gauthier
Sanderson - Zub
Chabot - Hamonic
Brannstrom - Holden
Kleven
Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens are projected to use these lines against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday:
Harvey-Pinard - Suzuki - Hoffman
Gurianov - Dach - Drouin
Ylonen - Evans - Gallagher
Pezzetta - Tierney - Belzile
Matheson - Savard
Edmundson - Barron
Harris - Kovacevic
Allen
Montembeault
Winnipeg Jets
The Jets used these lines during Monday's practice, according to team reporter Mitchell Clinton:
Connor - Dubois - Niederreiter
Namestnikov - Scheifele - Wheeler
Ehlers - Lowry - Appleton
Barron - Stenlund - Maenalanen
Jonsson-Fjallby - Gustafsson - Kuhlman
Morrissey - DeMelo
Dillon - Pionk
Samberg - Schmidt
Stanley - Capobianco
Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers used these lines during Monday's morning skate and prior to their game against the Arizona Coyotes, according to reporter Bob Stauffer:
Kane - McDavid - Janmark
Nugent-Hopkins - Draisaitl - Hyman
Foegele - Bjugstad - Yamamoto
Kostin - Shore - Ryan
Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Ceci
Kulak - Desharnais
Broberg
Campbell
Skinner
Columbus Blue Jackets
Defenceman Zach Werenski skated with the team on Monday and will join the club for practices for the rest of the season, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.
Werenski, 25, only played 13 games before suffering a separated shoulder to end his season on Nov. 10.
The 6-foot-2 forward will not be participating in contact drills but will be travelling with the team for their road trip to New York and Boston.
Werenski registered three goals and eight points in 13 games this season.
Vegas Golden Knights
Goaltender Logan Thompson and forward Reilly Smith are not expected to be available this week, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy.
Thompson, 26, suffered a lower-body during the Thursday's 3-2 win over the Calgary Flames.
The 6-foot-4 goaltender missed the previous 18 games with a lower-body injury prior to returning against the Flames on Thursday.
Thompson has a 21-13-3 record with a .915 save percentage and 2.65 goals-against average this season.
Smith, 31, missed Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers with a lower-body injury.
The 6-foot-1 winger has 24 goals and 51 points in 72 games this season.
St. Louis Blues
The Blues assigned goaltender Joel Hofer to the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds on Monday.
Hofer, 22, appeared in five games with the Blues and had a 3-0-1 record with a .915 save percentage and 2.79 goals-against average this season.
The 6-foot-5 goaltender also has a 22-14-8 record with a .920 save percentage and 0.42 goals against average in the AHL this season.
Florida Panthers
Forward Sam Bennett will miss his fourth-straight game against the Ottawa Senators on Monday, according to head coach Paul Maurice.
Bennett has been considered to be day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.
The 26-year-old forward has 16 goals and 40 points in 63 games this season.
Additionally, Maurice confirmed that Sergei Bobrovsky will be in net against the Senators.
Bobrovsky, 34, has a 24-19-3 record with a .902 save percentage and 3.05 goals-against average this season.
The Panthers used these lines during Monday's morning skate and prior to their game against the Senators, according to team reporter Jameson Olive:
Luostarinen - Barkov - Duclair
Verhaeghe - Lundell - Fitzgerald
Lomberg - E. Staal - Reinhart
Smith - White - Cousins
Forsling - Ekblad
M. Staal - Montour
Mahura - Gudas
Washington Capitals
Forward Craig Smith is out day-to-day with a lower-body injury, according to head coach Peter Laviolette
Smith, 33, lasted just under five minutes during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins before exiting the game
The 6-foot forward was acquired from the Boston Bruins on Feb. 23 and has two goals in 14 games as a Capital.
Smith has six goals and 12 points in 56 games split between the Bruins and Capitals.
Arizona Coyotes
The Coyotes recalled forward Bokondji Imama from the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners and assigned defenceman Michael Kesselring to the Roadrunners on Monday.
Imama, 26, has appeared in five games with the Coyotes this season and did not record a point.
The 6-foot-1 winger has five goals and 14 points in 45 games this season in the AHL.
Kesselring, 23, was acquired from the Edmonton Oilers on March 2.
The 6-foot-4 defenceman played eight games with the Coyotes and registered one assist.
Kesselring has 14 goals and 24 points in 52 games in the AHL this season.
Detroit Red Wings
The Red Wings used these lines during Monday's practice, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.
Kubalik - Larkin - Perron
Suter - Copp - Raymond
Erne - Veleno - Zadina
Berggren - Czarnik - Luff
Walman - Seider
Hagg - Maatta
Oesterle - Edvinson
Chiarot - Lindstrom
Nedeljkovic
Hellberg
New Jersey Devils
The Devils used these lines during their morning skate and prior to their game against the New York Islanders, according to team reporter Amanda Stein:
Meier - Hischier - Bratt
Palat - Hughes - Mercer
Sharangovich - Haula - Tatar
Wood- McLeod - Foote/Boqvist/Bastian
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Graves - Marino
Bahl/Smith - Severson
Vanecek
Blackwood
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Penguins used these lines during Monday's practice, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo:
Guentzel - Crosby - Rust
Zucker - Malkin - Granlund
Heinen - Poehling - Rakell
O'Connor - Nylander - Archibald
Joseph - Letang
Dumoulin - Petry
Friedman - Ruhwedel/Fedun rotated