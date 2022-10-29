3h ago
Ice Chips: Flames' Markstrom, Oilers' Skinner expected starters for Battle of Alberta
Kane expects more 'entertaining, strange moments' in tonight's BOA
Calgary Flames
Jacob Markstrom was in the starter's net during the morning skate and is expected to start for the Calgary Flames against the Edmonton Oilers as the teams meet in the Battle of Alberta for the second time this season.
Markstrom, 32, is 4-0-0 in five games so far in 2022-23 with a 2.50 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.
Dan Vladar made 26 saves when the Flames beat the Oilers 4-3 on Oct. 15.
Calgary enters Saturday's contest sitting second in the Pacific Division at 5-1-0.
Lines at morning skate:
Huberdeau-Lindholm-Toffoli
Dube-Kadri-Mangiapane
Coleman-Backlund-Lewis
Lucic-Rooney-Ritchie
Weegar-Tanev
Hanifin-Andersson
Zadorov-Stone
Markstrom
Edmonton Oilers
Stuart Skinner is expected to get the start for the Oilers for tonight's matchup in Calgary.
The 23-year-old has played in three games this season and is 1-1-0 with a 1.44 goals-against average and .957 save percentage.
The Oilers are currently third in the Pacific Divison at 5-3-0 but could move in front of the Flames with a win tonight.
Lines at morning skate as per Oilers reporter Daniel Nugent-Bowman:
RNH-McDavid-Hyman
Kane-Draisaitl-Yamamoto
Foegele-McLeod-Puljujarvi
Holloway-Shore-Ryan
Nurse-Ceci
Kulak-Bouchard
Niemelainen/Murray-Barrie
Skinner
Campbell
Columbus Blue Jackets
Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo is off the injured/non-roster list and has been loaned to the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL for conditioning purposes, the Columbus Blue Jackets announced on Saturday.
The Pori, Finland, native has been sidelined since March when he underwent season-ending hip surgery and was given a timetable of at least six months to recover.
Columbus signed Korpisalo to a one-year, $1.3 million contract extension in May. The 28-year-old was a pending unrestricted free agent at the time.
Korpisalo, 28, has spent his entire NHL career with the Blue Jackets and has a record of 76-67-21 in 182 appearances with a 3.04 goals-against average and .902 save percentage.
The Blue Jackets also announced defenceman Nick Blankenburg is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and has been place on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 23.
Blankenburg, 24, has one goal and one assist in four games this season.