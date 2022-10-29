Calgary Flames

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Jacob Markstrom was in the starter's net during the morning skate and is expected to start for the Calgary Flames against the Edmonton Oilers as the teams meet in the Battle of Alberta for the second time this season.

Markstrom, 32, is 4-0-0 in five games so far in 2022-23 with a 2.50 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.

Dan Vladar made 26 saves when the Flames beat the Oilers 4-3 on Oct. 15.

Calgary enters Saturday's contest sitting second in the Pacific Division at 5-1-0.

Lines at morning skate:

Huberdeau-Lindholm-Toffoli

Dube-Kadri-Mangiapane

Coleman-Backlund-Lewis

Lucic-Rooney-Ritchie



Weegar-Tanev

Hanifin-Andersson

Zadorov-Stone

Markstrom

Edmonton Oilers

Stuart Skinner is expected to get the start for the Oilers for tonight's matchup in Calgary.

Stuart Skinner in the visitor’s net and is expected to start for the Edmonton Oilers vs the Calgary Flames tonight — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) October 29, 2022

The 23-year-old has played in three games this season and is 1-1-0 with a 1.44 goals-against average and .957 save percentage.

The Oilers are currently third in the Pacific Divison at 5-3-0 but could move in front of the Flames with a win tonight.

Lines at morning skate as per Oilers reporter Daniel Nugent-Bowman:

RNH-McDavid-Hyman

Kane-Draisaitl-Yamamoto

Foegele-McLeod-Puljujarvi

Holloway-Shore-Ryan



Nurse-Ceci

Kulak-Bouchard

Niemelainen/Murray-Barrie



Skinner

Campbell

Columbus Blue Jackets

Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo is off the injured/non-roster list and has been loaned to the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL for conditioning purposes, the Columbus Blue Jackets announced on Saturday.

The Pori, Finland, native has been sidelined since March when he underwent season-ending hip surgery and was given a timetable of at least six months to recover.

Columbus signed Korpisalo to a one-year, $1.3 million contract extension in May. The 28-year-old was a pending unrestricted free agent at the time.

Korpisalo, 28, has spent his entire NHL career with the Blue Jackets and has a record of 76-67-21 in 182 appearances with a 3.04 goals-against average and .902 save percentage.

The Blue Jackets also announced defenceman Nick Blankenburg is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and has been place on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 23.

Blankenburg, 24, has one goal and one assist in four games this season.