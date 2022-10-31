Valji: Kadri already comfortable, but Huberdeau still adjusting to new systems in Calgary

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Calgary Flames

With their top line struggling the find five-on-five success, the Flames reshuffled their lines on Monday.

Head coach Darryl Sutter broke up the group of Jonathan Huberdeau, Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli, putting Huberdeau on a to a line with Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapane.

Milan Lucic joined Lindholm and Toffoli on a new-look second line. Dillion Dube, Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman formed the third line, with Trevor Lewis, Adam Ruzicka and Brett Ritchie on the fourth line.

A change it appears in Calgary Flames’ top line at practice today…Huberdeau skating with Kadri & Mangiapane — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) October 31, 2022

The Flames (5-2) will host the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

Dallas Stars

General manager Jim Nill said Monday that starting goaltender Jake Oettinger will be re-evaluated in a week after suffering an injury Saturday.

Nill added that due to the Stars' salary cap space, Anton Khudobin will not be recalled from the AHL to help fill Oettinger's void.

Jim Nill said Jake Oettinger (lower body) will be re-evaluated in a week. Due to the cap, the Stars cannot recall Anton Khudobin. It will be someone else that comes up to the NHL. — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) October 31, 2022

Boston Bruins

Injured defenceman Charlie McAvoy skated Monday in a black jersey, allowing for contact.

Head coach Jim Montgomery said McAvoy is ahead of schedule on his initial targeted date of Dec. 1, but did not provide an updated timeline.

Winger David Krejci will travel with the team on their road trip this week, but will likely miss the team's games on Tuesday and Thursday.

#NHLBruins updates per Coach Montgomery:



▪️ David Krejci "is going to travel with us. He’s out tomorrow night and most likely out Thursday."

▪️ Charlie McAvoy is "ahead of schedule. He’s ahead of December 1, but he’s just starting in his progression." pic.twitter.com/Pg9op4JAOW — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 31, 2022

McAvoy, who has yet to play this season, will also travel with the Bruins on their upcoming road trip, but will not play.

Montreal Canadiens

Evgenii Dadonov missed Monday's practice due to a maintenance day.

Evgenii Dadonov ne s'entraîne pas aujourd'hui (journée de traitements).



Evgenii Dadonov is not practicing today (maintenance day).#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 31, 2022

Vancouver Canucks

Defenceman Guillaume Brisebois was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Monday.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that D Guillaume Brisebois has been reassigned to Abbotsford. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 31, 2022

Buffalo Sabres

Ilya Lyubushkin will miss Monday's game against the Detroit Red Wings with a lower-body injury.

The defenceman has not yet been ruled out for the remainder of the week.