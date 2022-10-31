1h ago
Ice Chips: Flames shuffle top line
With their top line struggling the find five-on-five success, the Flames reshuffled their lines on Monday. Head coach Darryl Sutter broke up the group of Jonathan Huberdeau, Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli.
TSN.ca Staff
Valji: Kadri already comfortable, but Huberdeau still adjusting to new systems in Calgary
Calgary Flames
Head coach Darryl Sutter broke up the group of Jonathan Huberdeau, Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli, putting Huberdeau on a to a line with Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapane.
Milan Lucic joined Lindholm and Toffoli on a new-look second line. Dillion Dube, Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman formed the third line, with Trevor Lewis, Adam Ruzicka and Brett Ritchie on the fourth line.
The Flames (5-2) will host the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.
Dallas Stars
General manager Jim Nill said Monday that starting goaltender Jake Oettinger will be re-evaluated in a week after suffering an injury Saturday.
Nill added that due to the Stars' salary cap space, Anton Khudobin will not be recalled from the AHL to help fill Oettinger's void.
Boston Bruins
Injured defenceman Charlie McAvoy skated Monday in a black jersey, allowing for contact.
Head coach Jim Montgomery said McAvoy is ahead of schedule on his initial targeted date of Dec. 1, but did not provide an updated timeline.
Winger David Krejci will travel with the team on their road trip this week, but will likely miss the team's games on Tuesday and Thursday.
McAvoy, who has yet to play this season, will also travel with the Bruins on their upcoming road trip, but will not play.
Montreal Canadiens
Evgenii Dadonov missed Monday's practice due to a maintenance day.
Vancouver Canucks
Defenceman Guillaume Brisebois was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Monday.
Buffalo Sabres
Ilya Lyubushkin will miss Monday's game against the Detroit Red Wings with a lower-body injury.
The defenceman has not yet been ruled out for the remainder of the week.