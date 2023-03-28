Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens announced Tuesday that goaltender Cayden Primeau will make his season debut against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Primeau, 23, has played in 35 games for the Canadiens' American Hockey League affiliate Laval Rocket, posting a 14-14-6 record with a 3.13 goals-against-average and a .906 save percentage.

A native of Farmington Hills, Mich., Primeau was selected by the Canadiens with the 199th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut against the Ottawa Senators on Dec 11 of 2019, when he made 37 saves in a 3-2 overtime win for the Habs.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators have re-assigned goaltender Dylan Ferguson to the Belleville Senators of the AHL, the team announced Tuesday.

The 24-year-old has played in two games for Senators this season, posting a 1-1 record with a 2.52 GAA and a 0.940 save percentage.

Originally a draft pick of the Dallas Stars in 2017, the Lantzville, B.C., native has played in six games at the AHL level this season, going 5-1 in six appearances.

Detroit Red Wings

Forward Taro Hirose has been recalled by the Detroit Red Wings from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions, the Red Wings announced.

The 26-year-old from Calgary, Alta., has skated in 64 games for the Griffins and leads the team with 54 points.

At the NHL level, the Michigan State University product has tallied four goals and 16 assists in 57 games played.