Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens announced Tuesday that goaltender Cayden Primeau will make his season debut and against forward Sean Farrell will make his NHL debut against Philadelphia Flyers.

Primeau, 23, has played in 35 games for the Canadiens' American Hockey League affiliate Laval Rocket, posting a 14-14-6 record with a 3.13 goals-against-average and a .906 save percentage.

A native of Farmington Hills, Mich., Primeau was selected by the Canadiens with the 199th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut against the Ottawa Senators on Dec 11 of 2019, when he made 37 saves in a 3-2 overtime win for the Habs.

The 21-year-old Farrell was a standout at Harvard this season, scoring 20 goals and adding 33 assists in 34 games. In 58 career games at the collegiate level, Farrell has 30 goals and 51 assists.

The Hopkinton, MA., native was selected in the fourth round (124th overall) by the Canadiens in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goaltender Joseph Woll has been loaned to the Toronto Marlies, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced.

Woll, 24, recently collected his fourth win of the season for the Maple Leafs, making 25 saves in a 3-2 win in Nashville.

Hailing from Dardenne Prairie, Mo., Woll has a 2.03 GAA and .934 save percentage at the NHL level.

With the Marlies, Woll has earned 16 wins in 19 games and holds a 2.29 GAA to go with a .930 save percentage.

Noel Acciari is absent from Leafs practice



TSN's Mark Masters reports that Noel Acciari is absent from practice and that Ryan O'Reilly (broken finger) did the early skills session and then departed.

Masters later shared the Leafs lines at practice:

Lines at Leafs practice



Jarnkrok - Matthews - Marner

Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander

Bunting - Lafferty - placeholder*

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Simmonds



McCabe - Brodie

Rielly - Schenn

Giordano - Holl

Timmins - Liljegren



Samsonov

Murray



*see pic @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/4BiwQ6F1sI — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 28, 2023

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators have re-assigned goaltender Dylan Ferguson to the Belleville Senators of the AHL, the team announced Tuesday.

The 24-year-old has played in two games for Senators this season, posting a 1-1 record with a 2.52 GAA and a 0.940 save percentage.

Originally a draft pick of the Dallas Stars in 2017, the Lantzville, B.C., native has played in six games at the AHL level this season, going 5-1 in six appearances.

Detroit Red Wings

Forward Taro Hirose has been recalled by the Detroit Red Wings from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions, the Red Wings announced.

The 26-year-old from Calgary, Alta., has skated in 64 games for the Griffins and leads the team with 54 points.

At the NHL level, the Michigan State University product has tallied four goals and 16 assists in 57 games played.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks have recalled Alex Vlasic from the Rockford IceHogs, the team announced.

Vlasic, 21, has skated in 15 games for the Blackhawks this season, scoring a goal and recording an assist.

The Wilmette, Ill., native has two goals and 15 points in 52 games with the IceHogs.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Casey DeSmith will start for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Detroit Red Wings, head coach Mike Sullivan announced.

DeSmith, 31, is 2-2 in his last five appearances and 15-15-4 in 36 games this season.

The native of Rochester, N.H., has a 3.11 GAA and a save percentage of .907.

Coach Sullivan on injuries:

• Petry will be a game-time decision.

• Kulikov, Pettersson, and Rutta did not travel, but they are making progress.



• Kulikov, Pettersson, and Rutta did not travel, but they are making progress.

"Our hope is these guys will get closer as we start to approach the end of the season. The runway is short right now."

Elsewhere, Sullivan added that defenseman Jeff Petry will be a game-time decision and that Dmitry Kulikov, Marcus Pettersson, and Jan Rutta are progressing from their respective injuries.