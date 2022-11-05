Ice Chips: Flames' Tanev likely out vs. Devils

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Calgary Flames

Defenceman Chris Tanev is not likely to play Saturday against the New Jersey Devils, tweets TSN's Salim Valji.

The veteran blueliner missed Thursday's game with an upper-body injury and was not on the ice for the Flames' morning skate Saturday.

TSN's Salim Valji notes that in the likely event of Tanev's absence, MacKenzie Weegar will remain paired with Nikita Zaitsev.

In the likely Chris Tanev absence, MacKenzie Weegar remains paired with Nikita Zadorov — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) November 5, 2022

The 32-year-old Tanev has zero goals and one assist in eight games so far this season, his third in Calgary.

Ottawa Senators

Cam Talbot will get his first start in net for the Sens Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers, head coach D.J. Smith told reporters at the morning skate.

DJ Smith - Talbot starts, some guys are nicked up so we'll see what our lineup is tonight. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) November 5, 2022

Talbot made his season debut Thursday in a 5-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, stopping all 13 shots he faced in relief of Anton Forsberg.

The 35-year-old was acquired this past off-season in a trade with the Minnesota Wild.

Smith also told reporters that some players were nicked up and he would wait before deciding on a full lineup.

Montreal Canadiens

Defenceman Joel Edmundson and forward Joel Armia will each make their regular season home debuts Saturday night against the Vegas Golden Knights, tweets TSN's Kenzie Lalonde.

Edmundson had been battling a lower-body injury while Armia was sidelined with an upper-body ailment.

Edmundson made his season debut Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets, playing 21:07. Armia has played in Montreal's last three games, averaging 16:39 of ice time.

Meanwhile, Lalonde tweets that forward Mike Hoffman will also draw into the lineup to replace Rem Pitlick. Hoffman had sat out the previous two games and has one goal and one assist in nine games so far this season.

Mike Hoffman will replace Rem Pitlick tonight. Joel Edmundson and Joel Armia will play in their first game of the season. #Habs — Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) November 5, 2022

Pittsburgh Penguins

Forward Jeff Carter was on the ice for the Penguins at their optional morning skate ahead of their matchup with the Seattle Kraken Saturday, tweets team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.

Jeff Carter (lower-body, two games missed) is on the ice for the Penguins optional morning skate ahead of their matchup with the Kraken. He last played last Saturday in Seattle. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) November 5, 2022

Carter has missed the past two games with a lower-body injury and last played against the Kraken a week ago.

In nine games so far this season, the 37-year-old has two goals and four assists for six points.

Washington Capitals

Defenceman John Carlson was on the ice for the Capitals' morning skate for the first time since suffering a lower-body injury against the Nashville Predators on Oct. 29, tweets Samantha Pell of the Washington Post.

Pell adds that Carlson is on injured reserve and is not eligible to return until the team's game against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

John Carlson (lower-body) is on the ice for morning skate for the first time since being injured in Nashville on Oct. 29.



He is on IR. He is not eligible to return until Monday vs Edmonton. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 5, 2022

The 32-year-old has two goals and four assists for six points in nine games so far this season, his 14th with the Caps.

Pell adds that Darcy Kuemper was first off the ice Saturday morning and is the expected starter Sunday against the Arizona Coyotes.

Kuemper is 4-4-1 this season with a 2.35 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage.

New York Rangers

The Rangers say defenceman Ryan Lindgren is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and is doubtful to play Sunday against the Detroit Red Wings.

The 24-year-old was injured in Thursday's game against the Boston Bruins, playing 3:09 before departing in the opening period.

#NYR say Lindgren day to day, doubtful for tomorrow — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) November 5, 2022

In 12 games so far this season, Lindgren has zero goals and two assists.

Boston Bruins

Veteran centre David Krejci will return to the lineup Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs after missing the last three games with an upper-body injury.