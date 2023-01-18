Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Colorado Avalanche

Defenceman Cale Makar won't play against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday and is listed as day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, according to Julian McKenzie of The Athletic.

Makar, 24, registered a goal and three points during Monday's 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings and had just under 20 minutes of ice time.

The 2022 Norris Trophy winner has 13 goals and 43 points in 42 games this season.

Defenceman Josh Manson skated with the team in Calgary on Wednesday in a non-contact sweater, according to play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey.

Mason, 31, missed the team's last 21 games with a lower-body injury he suffered during the Avalanche's 6-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 1.

The 6-foot-3 defenceman has two goals and six points in 21 games this season.

Manson was acquired by the Avalanche at last season's trade deadline from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for defenceman Drew Helleson and a 2023 second-round draft pick.

The native of Hinsdale, Ill., signed a four-year $18 million extension with the Avalanche in the off-season.

Ottawa Senators

Forward Josh Norris will return to the lineup on Wednesday when the Senators play the Pittsburgh Penguins, according to head coach D.J. Smith.

Norris, 23, has missed 38 games this season while recovering from a shoulder injury.

The 6-foot-2 forward has a goal and two points in five games this season.

Norris signed an eight-year, $63.6 million extension with the Senators on July 14.

Drafted 19th overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2017 NHL Draft, Norris has 53 goals and 92 points in 130 games, all with the Senators

The Senators used these lines during their morning skate prior to their game against the Penguins on Wednesday, according to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch:

Tkachuk Stützle Batherson

DeBrincat Norris Giroux

Brassard Pinto Gambrell

Kelly Kastelic Watson

Joseph extra



Chabot JBD

Sanderson Hamonic

Brannstrom Holden

Tkachuk - Stutzle - Batherson

DeBrincat - Norris - Giroux

Brassard - Pinto - Gambrell

Kelly - Kastelic - Watson

Extra: Joseph

Chabot - Bernard-Docker

Sanderson - Hamonic

Brannstrom - Holden

Extra: Zaitsev

The Senators have placed defenceman Artem Zub on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 14 on Wednesday.

Roster update: The #Sens have re-assigned forward Jacob Lucchini to @BellevilleSens.



Zub, 27, suffered a lower-body injury during the Senators' 7-0 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

The 6-foot-2 defenceman has three goals and six points in 21 games this season.

Additonally, the team assigned forward Jacob Lucchini to the AHL's Belleville Senators on Wednesday after clearing waivers.

Lucchini, 27, recorded one goal in 11 games in Ottawa this season.

The 6-foot forward also has seven goals and 23 points in 25 games in the AHL this seaosn.

New York Islanders

The Islanders recalled forward William Dufour and defenceman Dennis Cholowski from the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders on Wednesday.

Dufour, 20, was the MVP of the 2022 Memorial Cup tournament where he scored seven goals and eight points in four games en route to a Saint John Sea Dogs victory.

The 6-foot-2 forward has 13 goals 25 points in 37 games with Bridgeport this season and practiced on the top line with Josh Bailey and Matt Barzal.

Dufour was drafted 152nd overall by the Islanders in the 2020 NHL Draft and recorded 56 goals and 116 points in 66 games with the QMJHL's Sea Dogs last season.

Cholowski, 24, has 17 assists in 35 games with Bridgeport this season.

The 6-foot-2 defenceman signed a two-year, two-way deal with the Islanders in the off-season.

Cholowski was drafted 20th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2016 NHL Draft and has 10 goals 30 points in 115 career games split between the Red Wings, Washington Capitals, and Seattle Kraken.

The Islanders used these lines at the morning skate prior to their game against the Boston Bruins, according to Newsday's Andrew Gross:

Bailey - Barzal - Dufour

Lee - Nelson _ Beauvillier

Parise - Pageau - Fasching

Martin - Cizikas - Clutterbuck

Extra: Jonston

Aho - Dobson

Romanov - Mayfield

Cholowski - Pulock

Wotherspoon - Pelech

Sorokin

Varlamov

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs assigned forward Pontus Holmberg to the AHL's Toronto Marlies on Wednesday.

Holmberg, 23, registered four goals and 11 points in 27 games with the Maple Leafs this season.

The 6-foot winger also has a goal and four points in nine games with the Marlies this season.

Holmberg was drafted 156th overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2018 NHL Draft and made his NHL Debut on Nov. 2 in a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks used these lines during their morning skate prior to Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, according to Postmedia's Ben Kuzma.

Miller - Horvat - Garland

Mikheyev - Petterson - Boeser

Kuzmenko - Dries - Studnicka

Joshua - Lazar - Lockwood

Ekman-Larsson - Myers

Hughes - Schenn

Dermott - Bear

Washington Capitals

The Capitals recalled forward Aliaksei Protas from the AHL's Hershey Bears on Wednesday.

Protas, 22, has three goals and 10 points in 41 games with the Capitals this season.

The 6-foot-6 forward also has three assists in five games with the Bears this season.

Protas was drafted 91st overall by the Capitals in the 2019 NHL Draft and has six goals and 19 points in 74 career games.

Calgary Flames

Jacob Markstrom will get the start in net on Wednesday when the Flames host the Colorado Avalanche, according to TSN's Salim Valji.

Markstrom, 32, has a 13-11-5 record with an .894 save percentage and 2.81 goals against average this season.

The Flames are projected to use these lines against the Avalanche, according to Valji:

Dube - Lindholm - Toffoli

Lucic - Kadri - Huberdeau

Mangiapane - Backlund - Coleman

Lewis - Ruzicka - Duehr

Hanifin - Andersson

Weegar - Tanev

Zadorov - Stone

Markstrom

New York Rangers

The Rangers used these forward lines during Wednesday's practice, according to Arthur Staple of The Athletic:

Kreider - Zibanejad - Kakko

Panarin - Trocheck - Kravtsov

Lafreniere - Chytil - Goodrow

Vesey - Blais - Leschyshyn - Brodzinski

Nashville Predators

The Predators assigned defenceman Roland McKeown to the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday.

McKeown, 26, appeared in six games with the Predators this season but did not record a point.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman has two goals and eight points in 25 games with the Admirals this season.

McKeown was drafted 50th overall by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2014 NHL Draft and has three assists in 15 career games split between the Carolina Hurricanes and Predators.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins used these lines prior to their game against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.

Guentzel - Crosby - Rust

Zucker - Malkin - Rakell

O'Connor - Blueger - Carter

McGinn - Gruden - Kapanen

Dumoulin - Smith

Pettersson - Friedman

Joseph - Ruhwedel

Chicago Blackhawks

Goaltender Alex Stalock will not travel with the team for their two-game road trip against the Philadelphia Flyers and St. Louis Blues, according to head coach Luke Richardson.

Stalock, 35, missed Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres in overtime due to a concussion and will miss at least two more games.

The 5-foot-11 missed 20 games earlier this season due to a concussion.

Stalock has a 6-6-1 record with a .918 save percentage and 2.70 goals-against average this season.

Vegas Golden Knights

Defenceman Shea Theodore and forward Brett Howden have resumed skating as part of their recovery from injuries, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy.

Theodore, 27, has missed the team's last 16 games with a leg injury and has been considered week-to-week.

The 6-foot-2 defenceman has four goals and 22 points in 29 games this season.

Howden, 24, hasn't placed since Nov. 23 while recovering from a lower-body injury.

The 6-foot-2 forward has one goal and three points in 21 games this season.

The Golden Knights used these forward lines during Wednesday's practice, according to Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal:

Stephenson - Eichel - Kessel

Smith - Karlsson - Marchessault

Amadio - Froese - Rondbjerg

Cotter - Roy - Kolesar

Carolina Hurricanes

Forward Max Pacioretty returned to practice on Wednesday after missing the team's last two games with a lower-body injury, according to team reporter Walt Ruff.

Pacioretty, 34, has only appeared in four games this season after recovering from off-season surgery and this lower-body injury.

The 6-foot-2 forward has three goals in his four appearances this season.

Pacioretty was acquired by the Hurricanes, along with defenceman Dylan Coghlan, from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for future considerations in the off-season.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils used these lines during Wednesday's practice, according to team reporter Sam Kasan.

Palat - Hischier - Bratt

Haula - Hughes - Mercer

Sharangovic - Boqvist - Tatar

Wood - McLeod - Bastian

Foote - Zetterlund - Holtz

Siegenthaler - Hamilton

Graves - Severson

Okhotiuk - Smith

Bahl - Marino