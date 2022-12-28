Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings have assigned winger Jakub Vrana to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday for a conditioning stint.

Vrana, 26, was reinstated by the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Dec. 16 and has missed the team's last 30 games.

The 6-foot winger scored a goal and two points in the Red Wings' first two games of the season.

Vrana was acquired by the Red Wings, along with forward Richard Panik and two draft picks in April of 2021 from the Washington Capitals in exchange for forward Anthony Mantha.

The Prague, Czchia native was limited to 26 games last season after injuring his shoulder during training camp, whic required surgery.

Drafted 13th overall in the 2014 NHL Draft by the Capitals, Vrana registered 98 goals and 189 points in 323 career games split between the Capitals and Red Wings.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils have placed defencemen John Marino and Ryan Graves on injured reserve on Wednesday.

Marino, 25, missed the Devils last two games with an upper-body injury and is considered to be week-to-week.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman has three goals and nine points in 32 games this season.

Graves, 27, missed Friday's 4-3 loss to the Boston Bruins with a lower-body injury and is also considered to be week to week.

The 6-foot-5 defenceman has three goals and nine points in 33 games this season.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have activated forward Cole Sillinger off injured reserve on Wednesday.

Sillinger, 19, has missed the team's last three games with an upper-body injury.

The 12th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft has two goals and six points in 30 games this season.

Additionally, the Blue Jackets have recalled Emil Bemstrom from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters on an emergency basis and assigned defenceman Jake Christiansen to the Monsters.

Bemstrom, 23, is tied for fifth in AHL scoring with 14 goals and 31 points in 21 games this season.

The 6-foot winger has played 124 career game, all with the Blue Jackets, and has 21 goals and 40 points.

Christiansen, 23, has two assists in 17 games with the Blue Jackets this season.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have recalled defenceman Jacob Larsson from the AHL's Belleville Senators on Wednesday.

Larsson, 25, has five assists in 24 games this season in Belleville.

Drafted 27th overall by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2015 NHL Draft, Larsson has three goals and 24 points in 168 career games split between the Ducks and Senators.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals have assigned forward Beck Malenstyn to the AHL's Hershey Bears on Wednesday.

Malenstyn, 24, had a goal and two points in five games with the Capitals this season.