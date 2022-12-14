49m ago
Ice Chips: Red Wings place D Maatta on injured reserve
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Detroit Red Wings
The Red Wings have placed defenceman Olli Maatta on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 6, the team announced on Wednesday. The 28-year old has been sidelined with an illness and has missed the Red Wings' past three games.
He has two goals and eight assists in 25 games this season.
The team also recalled forward Elmer Soderblom from the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins. The 21-year-old has scored two goals in 13 games with the Red Wings this season.