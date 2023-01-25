Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will not play Wednesday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets due to personal matter, according to Oilers TV reporter Tony Brar.

Kane, 31, missed over a month after suffering a cut wrist on Nov. 8 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Kane returned to the Oilers lineup on Jan. 17 against the Seattle Kraken.

The Vancouver, BC., native has played in 17 games for the Oilers this season, scoring five goals and recording 13 points.

Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators goaltender Cam Talbot is expected to make his 25th start of the season when the Senators take on the New York Islanders on Wednesday night, according to TSN's Bruce Garrioch.

Talbot's last outing was a 44-save performance in a losing effort to the Pittsburgh Penguins when the Sens dropped what would be the first of back-to-back losses. The second coming day later, in the form of a 5-1 loss to Winnipeg Jets, with Anton Forsberg getting the start.

Talbot, 35, has made 34 starts for the Senators this season, posting a 11- 13-1 record with a 2.95 goals-against-average and a .903 save percentage. The first-year Senator also has one shutout on the year.

Garrioch also reports that centre Dylan Gambrell will draw into the lineup in replacement of Mark Kastelic.

Gambrell, 26, has played in 27 games for the Senators this season, scoring one goal.

Nikita Zaitsev returns to the lineup for the first time since the Sens clash with the Boston Bruins on Dec. 27, when he suffered a lower-body injury.

Ridly Greig will make his NHL debut. The 20-year-old Lethbridge, Alta., native has 23 points in 28 games for the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League.

Calgary Flames

Calgary Flames defenceman Chris Tanev was not at practice Wednesday and was later ruled out, according to TSN's Salim Valji.

The 33-year-old Toronto, Ont., native exited the Flames' past game against the Columbus Blue Jackets with an upper-body injury. Tanev logged 2:32 minutes of ice time before his exit.

Tanev has skated in 40 games for the Flames this season, tallying a goal and seven assists.

Montreal Canadiens

Following their 4-2 loss to the Boston Bruins, the Montreal Canadiens held an optional skate and provided the list of players who participated,

The Canadiens are back in action on Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings.

New Jersey Devils

