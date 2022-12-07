Skinner to make third straight start for Oilers tonight

Edmonton Oilers

Stuart Skinner will make his third straight start in goal when the Edmonton Oilers host the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday.

Skinner now in starters net. https://t.co/4Y0It9HGKe — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) December 7, 2022

Skinner, 24, is 7-6-0 in 14 appearances this season, including 13 starts. The Edmonton native has a 2.93 goals-against average and .916 save percentage so far in 2022-23.

The Oilers beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 on Saturday and fell 3-2 to the Washington Capitals on Monday.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks assigned Lukas Reichel to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, the team announced Wednesday.

We have assigned Lukas Reichel to the @goicehogs pic.twitter.com/7q9tQuo52w — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 7, 2022

Reichel, 20, made his 2022 season debut with the Blackhawks on Dec. 6, when he logged 15:38 of ice time in the Blackhawks' 3-0 loss.

At the AHL level, the native of Nuremberg, Germany, native and first-round pick (17th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft has skated in 19 games, scoring 10 goals and recording 23 points.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda announced that goaltender Joonas Korpisalo is slated to start against the Buffalo Sabres.

Word from #CBJ is Joonas Korpisalo goes in net tonight vs. Buffalo. There are some gametime decisions to be had so some other things are up in the air. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) December 7, 2022

The 28-year-old from Pori, Finland, is 1-4 in his last five starts and has a season record of 4-5-1 with a 3.51 goals-against-average and a .905 save percentage.