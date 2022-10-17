'It will be a surreal moment': Young Habs excited to face Crosby

Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto will turn to Erik Kallgren in net Monday night against the Arizona Coyotes as he makes his season debut at the NHL level.

The 26-year-old has appeared in one game with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season, stopping 16 of 18 shots. In 14 games with the Maple Leafs last season, Kallgren was 8-4-1 with a .888 save percentage and a goals-against average of 3.31.

Goaltender Matt Murray was placed on the long-term injured reserve list over the weekend with an adductor injury that is expected to keep him out about one month.

Forward William Nylander missed practice Sunday with an illness but head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters the 26-year-old should be ready too go Monday night. Keefe mentioned Toronto's lineup will be the same as Saturday other than Kallgren starting in net.

Washington Capitals

Forward Evgeny Kuznetsov will be a game-time decision Monday night against the Vancouver Canucks, the team announced.

According to The Athletic's Tarik El-Bashir, Kuznetsov did not participate in Sunday's optional skate. The Caps did not disclose what type of injury Kuznetsov is dealing with.

He has zero goals and one assist in three games played so far this season, his 10th with the Caps.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens will be without goaltender Jake Allen (parental leave) for Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Samuel Montembeault started Saturday against the Washington Capitals, allowing three goals on 29 shots in the 3-1 defeat. According to the team, he is expected to start again Monday.

The Habs indicated that No. 1 overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky will play on the fourth line Monday alongside Jake Evans and Mike Hoffman. He had previously been grouped with Josh Anderson and Kirby Dach on the third line.

Meanwhile, Montreal announced goaltender Cayden Primeau and defenceman Corey Schuneman have been recalled from the AHL's Laval Rocket.

Detroit Red Wings

The team announced that forward Tyler Bertuzzi will miss between four and six weeks with an upper-body injury.

He left Saturday's win over the New Jersey Devils in the second period after blocking a shot. The 27-year-old has one assist in two games so far this season.

Meanwhile, Detroit also announced that winger Jakub Vrana will miss Monday's game against the Los Angeles Kings due to personal reasons.

Ottawa Senators

Head coach D.J. Smith told reporters that defenceman Thomas Chabot is fine after being knocked down during a drill at Monday's skate.

The 25-year-old went down briefly but resumed participation shortly after, though he was the first off the ice after practice.

He has one assist in two games so far this season, his seventh with Ottawa after being selected No. 18 overall in 2015.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers will start Sergei Bobrovsky in net Monday night against the Bruins in Boston, head coach Paul Maurice announced.

The Russian netminder stopped 32 of 33 shots in Florida's win against the New York Islanders last Thursday, his only start of the season thus far.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres announced they have loaned forward Matej Pekar to the AHL's Rochester Americans.

The 22-year-old has yet to make his regular season debut at either the AHL or NHL level. He was a fourth-round pick (No. 94 overall) by the club in 2018.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Head coach Mike Sullivan told reporters that Casey DeSmith will start in net Monday against the Canadiens.

The 31-year-old has yet to make his season debut. This his fifth campaign with the Pens.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning have recalled defenceman Nick Perbix from the AHL's Syracuse Crunch, it was announced on Monday.

The 24-year-old has appeared in two AHL games this season and has yet to make his NHL debut.

In 12 AHL contests in 2021-22, Perbix had two goals and six assists for eight points.