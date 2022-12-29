Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Florida Panthers

Defencemen Aaron Ekblad, Radko Gudas, and forward Aleksander Barkov have been cleared to play on Thursday against the Florida Panthers, according to head coach Paul Maurice.

Ekblad, 26, left Friday's 5-1 loss to the New York Islanders with an upper-body injury after playing just over four minutes.

The 6-foot-4 defenceman missed 11 games earlier this season due to a lower-body injury.

Ekblad has four goals and 14 points in 24 games this season.

Barkov, 27, has missed the Panthers' last three games with a lower-body injury.

The Panthers' captain also missed eight games earlier this season due to a non-COVID related illness.

Barkov has six goals and 22 points in 25 games this season.

Gudas, 32, missed the Panthers' last 10 games with a concussion.

The 6-foot defenceman has two goals, six points, and 39 penalty minutes in 25 games this season.

Additionally, Maurice says goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky will start against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday while winger Anton Levtchi will make his NHL debut.

Bobrovsky, 24, is 7-11-1 this season with a .895 save percentage and 3.29 goals-against average.

Levtchi, 22, signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent on in the offseason.

The 6-foot forward is playing his first season in North America and has seven goals and 13 points in 24 games with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets have recalled forward Kristian Reichel from the AHL's Manitoba Moose on Thursday.

Reichel, 24, was signed as undrafted free agent by the Jets in June of 2020.

The 6-foot forward has two goals and eight points in 25 games with the Moose this season.

Arizona Coyotes

The Coyotes have loaned forward Liam Kirk to Mikkelin Jukurit of the Finnish Elite League on Thursday.

Kirk, 22, was drafted 189th overall by the Coyotes in the 2018 NHL Draft.

The Rotherham, Great Britain native has five goals and 11 points with the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators and has only appeared in one game with the AHL's Tuscon Roadrunners this season.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals used these lines during Thursday's morning skate prior to their game against the Ottawa Senators, according to Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic:

Ovechkin-Strome-Sheary

Milano-Kuznetsov-Mantha

Johansson-Eller-NAK

Protas-Dowd-Hathaway



Gustafsson-TvR

Orlov-Jensen

Alexeyev-Irwin



Buffalo Sabres

Defencemen Owen Power and Jacob Bryson will return to the lineup when the Sabres take on the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, according to head coach Don Granato.

Power, 20, missed the Sabres last three games with a lower-body injury.

The first-overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft has 10 assists in 29 games this season.

Bryson, 25, also missed the Sabres last three games with a lower-body injury.

The 5-foot-9 defenceman has a goal and eight points in 25 games this season.

The Sabres are using these lines during Thursday's morning skate prior to their game against the Red Wings, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Skinner-Thompson-Tuch

Peterka-Cozens-Quinn

Mittelstadt-Jost-Olofsson

Girgensons-Krebs-Okposo



Asplund, Hinostroza rotated in



Samuelsson-Dahlin

Power-Clague

Pilut-Lyubushkin

Bryson-Fitzgerald



Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are projected to use these lines for Thursday's game against the New York Islanders:

Korpi is 🔙 in net TONIGHT on Long Island 😤



