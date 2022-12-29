1h ago
Ice Chips: Panthers' Ekblad, Barkov, Gudas cleared to play vs. Canadiens
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Florida Panthers
Defencemen Aaron Ekblad, Radko Gudas, and forward Aleksander Barkov have been cleared to play on Thursday against the Florida Panthers, according to head coach Paul Maurice.
Ekblad, 26, left Friday's 5-1 loss to the New York Islanders with an upper-body injury after playing just over four minutes.
The 6-foot-4 defenceman missed 11 games earlier this season due to a lower-body injury.
Ekblad has four goals and 14 points in 24 games this season.
Barkov, 27, has missed the Panthers' last three games with a lower-body injury.
The Panthers' captain also missed eight games earlier this season due to a non-COVID related illness.
Barkov has six goals and 22 points in 25 games this season.
Gudas, 32, missed the Panthers' last 10 games with a concussion.
The 6-foot defenceman has two goals, six points, and 39 penalty minutes in 25 games this season.
Additionally, Maurice says goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky will start against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday while winger Anton Levtchi will make his NHL debut.
Bobrovsky, 24, is 7-11-1 this season with a .895 save percentage and 3.29 goals-against average.
Levtchi, 22, signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent on in the offseason.
The 6-foot forward is playing his first season in North America and has seven goals and 13 points in 24 games with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers
Winnipeg Jets
The Jets have recalled forward Kristian Reichel from the AHL's Manitoba Moose on Thursday.
Reichel, 24, was signed as undrafted free agent by the Jets in June of 2020.
The 6-foot forward has two goals and eight points in 25 games with the Moose this season.
Arizona Coyotes
The Coyotes have loaned forward Liam Kirk to Mikkelin Jukurit of the Finnish Elite League on Thursday.
Kirk, 22, was drafted 189th overall by the Coyotes in the 2018 NHL Draft.
The Rotherham, Great Britain native has five goals and 11 points with the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators and has only appeared in one game with the AHL's Tuscon Roadrunners this season.
Washington Capitals
The Capitals used these lines during Thursday's morning skate prior to their game against the Ottawa Senators, according to Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic:
Ovechkin - Strome - Sheary
Milano - Kuznetsov - Mantha
Johansson - Eller - Aube-Kubel
Protas - Dowd - Hathaway
Gustafsson - van Riemsdyk
Orlov - Jensen
Alexeyev - Irwin
Kuemper
Lindgren
Buffalo Sabres
Defencemen Owen Power and Jacob Bryson will return to the lineup when the Sabres take on the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, according to head coach Don Granato.
Power, 20, missed the Sabres last three games with a lower-body injury.
The first-overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft has 10 assists in 29 games this season.
Bryson, 25, also missed the Sabres last three games with a lower-body injury.
The 5-foot-9 defenceman has a goal and eight points in 25 games this season.
The Sabres are using these lines during Thursday's morning skate prior to their game against the Red Wings, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com.
Skinner - Thompson - Tuch
Peterka - Cozens - Quinn
Mittelstadt - Jost - Olofsson
Girgensons - Krebs - Okposo
Asplund, Hinostroza rotated in
Samuelsson - Dahlin
Power - Clague
Pilut - Lyubushkin
Bryson - Fitzgerald
Luukkonen
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets are projected to use these lines for Thursday's game against the New York Islanders:
Gaudreau - Roslovic - Bemstrom
Nyquist - Johnson - Marchenko
Robinson - Kuraly - Olivier
Foudy - Sillinger - Meyer
Gavrikov - Bjork
Berni - Gudbranson
Peeke - Boqvist
Korpisalo
Tarasov