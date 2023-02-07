Should the NHL go back to a 1 vs. 8 playoff format?

Florida Panthers

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Captain Aleksander Barkov was not on the ice for skate Tuesday morning after leaving Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, but will likely play against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said.

Maurice said he expects Barkov to practice tomorrow, but even if he doesn’t he should play against San Jose. — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) February 7, 2023

The 27-year-old centre left Monday's 7-1 win over the Lightning in the second period after blocking a shot.

"Probably won't skate [Tuesday], but we don't think this is going to be long-term," head coach Paul Maurice said on Monday night.

Maurice added Tuesday morning that Barkov should be good to go against the Sharks, even if he doesn't practice on Wednesday.

Barkov has 14 goals and 33 assists in 43 games this season.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen has been activated from injured reserve and could return to the lineup on Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche after missing five games due to a lower-body injury.

Penguins moves:

Kasperi Kapanen, Josh Archibald activated from IR. Tristan Jarry to IR, retroactive to Jan. 28.

Kapanen and Archibald could play against Avalanche on Tuesday night. — Rob Rossi (@Real_RobRossi) February 7, 2023

Kapanen, 26, last played on Jan. 18, logging just over 10 minutes of ice time in a 5-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators.

The Kuopio, Finland, native has six goals and 11 assists in 35 games this season.

Forward Josh Archibald, who last played on Dec. 18, was also activated from injured reserve, while netminder Tristan Jarry was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 28.

The Penguins are fifth in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 24-16-9.

Seattle Kraken

Newly-acquired defenceman Jaycob Megna will be in the lineup for the Seattle Kraken when they face the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

Jaycob Megna confirms he will play tonight for #SeaKraken. Partnering with Carson Soucy — Alison (@AlisonL) February 7, 2023

The Kraken received Megna from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick on Monday.

The Plantation, Fla., native had one goal, 11 assists and a plus-6 rating in 48 games for the Sharks in 2022-23.

Calgary Flames

Defenceman Dennis Gilbert has been loaned to Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League, the Calgary Flames announced on Tuesday.

#Flames Roster Update: Defenceman Dennis Gilbert has been assigned to the @AHLWranglers. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 7, 2023

Gilbert, 26, has one goal and a minus-2 rating in nine games with the Flames this season.

Chicago Blackhawks

Forward Jonathan Toews has been out the last three days with a non-COVID illness and did not take part in morning skate for the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, reports Scott Powers of The Athletic.

Jonathan Toews is not participating in the Blackhawks morning skate. He’s been out the last three days with a non-COVID-related illness. — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) February 7, 2023

The Winnipeg, Man., native has 14 goals and 14 assists in 46 games so far in the 2022-23 campaign.

The Blackhawks are preparing to host the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

Minnesota Wild

Minnesota Wild defenceman Jonas Brodin did not practice on Tuesday and is doubtful to play Wednesday against the Dallas Stars after suffering a lower-body injury against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday night, head coach Dean Evason said.

Brodin sounds doubtful for tomorrow with a lower body injury. Got hurt late in the game when the penalty occurred, Evason said. — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) February 7, 2023

Brodin, 29, has two goals, six assists and a plus-7 rating in 43 games this season.