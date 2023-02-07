18h ago
Ice Chips: Panthers' Barkov not expected to miss time
TSN.ca Staff
Florida Panthers
Captain Aleksander Barkov was not on the ice for skate Tuesday morning after leaving Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, but will likely play against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said.
The 27-year-old centre left Monday's 7-1 win over the Lightning in the second period after blocking a shot.
"Probably won't skate [Tuesday], but we don't think this is going to be long-term," head coach Paul Maurice said on Monday night.
Maurice added Tuesday morning that Barkov should be good to go against the Sharks, even if he doesn't practice on Wednesday.
Barkov has 14 goals and 33 assists in 43 games this season.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Pittsburgh Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen has been activated from injured reserve and could return to the lineup on Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche after missing five games due to a lower-body injury.
Kapanen, 26, last played on Jan. 18, logging just over 10 minutes of ice time in a 5-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators.
The Kuopio, Finland, native has six goals and 11 assists in 35 games this season.
Forward Josh Archibald, who last played on Dec. 18, was also activated from injured reserve, while netminder Tristan Jarry was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 28.
The Penguins are fifth in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 24-16-9.
Seattle Kraken
Newly-acquired defenceman Jaycob Megna will be in the lineup for the Seattle Kraken when they face the New York Islanders on Tuesday.
The Kraken received Megna from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick on Monday.
The Plantation, Fla., native had one goal, 11 assists and a plus-6 rating in 48 games for the Sharks in 2022-23.
Calgary Flames
Defenceman Dennis Gilbert has been loaned to Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League, the Calgary Flames announced on Tuesday.
Gilbert, 26, has one goal and a minus-2 rating in nine games with the Flames this season.
Chicago Blackhawks
Forward Jonathan Toews has been out the last three days with a non-COVID illness and did not take part in morning skate for the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, reports Scott Powers of The Athletic.
The Winnipeg, Man., native has 14 goals and 14 assists in 46 games so far in the 2022-23 campaign.
The Blackhawks are preparing to host the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.
Minnesota Wild
Minnesota Wild defenceman Jonas Brodin did not practice on Tuesday and is doubtful to play Wednesday against the Dallas Stars after suffering a lower-body injury against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday night, head coach Dean Evason said.
Brodin, 29, has two goals, six assists and a plus-7 rating in 43 games this season.