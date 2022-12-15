2h ago
Ice Chips: Panthers' Tkachuk a GTD vs. Penguins
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Jets' Kuhlman game-time decision for tonight, will play this weekend
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk will be a game-time decision Thursday against against the Pittsburgh Penguins, with the team saying they'll see how he feels at 5 p.m. ET, according to Jameson Olive.
Tkachuk, who was acquired from the Calgary Flames in July, had a goal and an assist in the Panthers' most recent game, a 4-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
The 25-year-old forward has 14 goals and 25 helpers in 28 games so far this season.
Winnipeg Jets
David Rittich could be in line to make his seventh start of the season when the Winnipeg Jets host the Nashville Predators on Thursday.
The 29-year-old from Jihlava, Czech Republic, appeared in 17 games for the Predators last season and signed a one-year, $900,00 deal with the Jets when free agency opened in July.
Rittich has also played for the Calgary Flames and Toronto Maple Leafs since entering the league in 2016-17.
In six games this season, Rittich is 4-2-0 with a 2.72 goals-against average and .893 save percentage, compared to career numbers of 2.89 and .904, respectively.
The Jets enter Thursdays contest with a record of 18-9-1 and sit second in the Central Division, while the Predators are fifth in the division at 12-12-3.
Morning skate lineup as per TSN's John Lu:
Perfetti - Scheifele - Wheeler
Connor - Dubois - Eyssimont
Jonsson-Fjallby - Lowry - Kuhlman
Gustafsson - Stenlund - Gagner
Morrissey - DeMelo
Dillon - Pionk
Samberg - Schmidt
Rittich
Hellebuyck
Jets head coach Rick Bowness said forwards Morgan Barron and Jansen Harkins are game-time decisions due to illness.
Karson Kuhlman, who was claimed off waivers from the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, might make his debut with the Jets depending on the status of Barron and Harkins.
Defenceman Kyle Caponbianco has been scratched from the lineup.