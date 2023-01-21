2h ago
Ice Chips: Panthers' Bobrovsky likely to miss three games with LBI
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Florida Panthers
Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky is unlikely to play in the Panthers' next three games due to a lower-body injury, according to head coach Paul Maurice.
Bobrovsky, 34, left Thursday's 6-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens after just over two minutes of play.
The 6-foot-2 netminder has a 12-13-2 record with an .897 save percentage and 3.24 goals-against average this season.
Alex Lyon will be in net on Saturday against the Minnesota Wild.
Lyon made his season debut against the Canadiens on Thursday where he gave up two goals and 25 shots.
The 30-year-old has a career record of 8-7-3 with an .896 save percentage and 3.12 goals-against average split between the Philadelphia Flyers, Carolina Hurricanes, and Panthers.
Boston Bruins
Forward Tomas Nosek suffered a non-displaced fracture in his foot and will be out indefinitely, general manager Don Sweeney announced on Saturday.
Nosek, 30, suffered the injury during the Bruins' 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Thursday and will re-evaluate the injury in four weeks.
The 6-foot-3 winger has three goals and eight points in 42 games this season.
Nosek is on the final year of a two-year, $3.5 million deal.
The Bruins used these lines during their practice on Saturday:
Marchand - Bergeron - Smith
Zacha - Krejci - Pastrnak
Hall - Coyle - Frederic
Foligno - Koppanen - Greer
Grzelcyk - McAvoy
Lindholm - Carlo
Forbort - Clifton
Zboril
Ullmark
Swayman
Toronto Maple Leafs
Forward Calle Jarnkrok took part in Saturday's optional skate prior to their game against the Montreal Canadiens, according to TSN's Mark Masters.
Jarnkrok, 31, missed Friday's practice due to a maintenance day.
The 6-foot winger has been playing on the Maple Leafs second line lately with John Tavares and Mitch Marner.
Jarnkrok has nine goals and 21 points in 39 games this season.
The Gavle, Sweden native signed a four-year $8.4 million deal with the Maple Leafs in the off-season.
Maple Leafs' coach Sheldon Keefe does not expect defenceman T.J. Brodie to be out of the lineup "too much longer", he told reporters on Saturday.
Brodie, 32, has missed the last six games with a rib injury and was given a two-week timeline for his return.
The 6-foot-2 defenceman has tow goals and eight points in 28 games this season.
Detroit Red Wings
Forward Tyler Bertuzzi will not be available for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers and is considered day-to-day with a lower-body, according to head coach Derek Lalonde.
Bertuzzi, 27, missed 16 games earlier this season due to a hand injury.
The 6-foot-1 winger played just under 11 and a half minutes during Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.
Bertuzzi has a goal and five points in 15 games this season.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Forwards Josh Archibald and Ryan Poehling, and defenceman Kris Letang took part in practice with full contact, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.
Head coach Mike Sullivan added that injured forwards Kasperi Kapanen, Archibald, and defencemen Jan Rutta, and Letang will not travel to New Jersey for their game against the Devils on Sunday.
Archibald, 30, has missed the team's last 14 games with a lower-body injury and has four goals and six points in 30 games
Poehling, 24, missed the Penguins' last eight games with an upper-body injury and has four goals and eight points in 31 games.
Both Archibald and Poehling did not take part in line rushes despite being cleared for contact.
Letang, 34, has been ruled out since Dec. 28 with an illness.
The two-time all-star has two goals and 16 points in 29 games this season.
The Penguins used these lines during Saturday's practice:
Guentzel - Crosby - Rust
Zucker - Malkin - Rakell
McGinn - Blueger - Carter
O'Connor - Gruden - Heinen
Pettersson - Petry
Dumoulin - Friedman
Joseph - Ruhwedel
Smith - Letang
Dallas Stars
Forward Roope Hintz is considered to be a game-time decision, according to head coach Pete DeBoer.
Hintz, 26, missed the Stars' last four games with an undisclosed injury and had been considered to be day-to-day.
The 6-foot-3 forward has 19 goals and 44 points in 40 games this season.
Hintz signed an eight-year $67.5 million extension with the Stars on Nov. 29.
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets are projected to use these lines for their game against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday:
Gaudreau - Jenner - Marchenko
Nyquist - Roslovic - Laine
Johnson - Sillinger - Bemstrom
Robinson - Kuraly - Olivier
Gavrikov - Boqvist
Berni - Gudbranson
Blankenburg - Peeke
Korpisalo
Merzlikins
Chicago Blackhawks
The Blackhawks used these lines during their morning skate prior to their game against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, according to Scott Powers of The Athletic:
T. Johnson - Domi - Kane
Raddysh - Toews - Kurashev
Athanasiou - Lafferty - Dickinson
R. Johnson - Entwistle - Blackwell
McCabe - S. Jones
J. Johnson - Murphy
Phillips - C. Jones
Jaxson Stauber will make his NHL debut in net on Saturday against the Blues, according to head coach Luke Richardson.
Stauber, 23, signed a two-year, entry-level deal on March 23 as an undrafted free agent.
The 6-foot-3 netminder has a 6-4-0 record with an .896 save percentage and 3.06 goals-against average with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs this season.