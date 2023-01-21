Ice Chips: Panthers' Bobrovsky likely to miss three games with LBI

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Florida Panthers

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky is unlikely to play in the Panthers' next three games due to a lower-body injury, according to head coach Paul Maurice.

Per HC Paul Maurice, Alex Lyon will start in net vs. Wild.



Regarding Sergei Bobrovsky (lower-body), Maurice said they were initially concerned, however injury is way better than they thought it would be. Said he won’t likely play in the next 3 games. — Katie Engleson (@KatieEngleson) January 21, 2023

Bobrovsky, 34, left Thursday's 6-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens after just over two minutes of play.

The 6-foot-2 netminder has a 12-13-2 record with an .897 save percentage and 3.24 goals-against average this season.

Alex Lyon will be in net on Saturday against the Minnesota Wild.

Lyon made his season debut against the Canadiens on Thursday where he gave up two goals and 25 shots.

The 30-year-old has a career record of 8-7-3 with an .896 save percentage and 3.12 goals-against average split between the Philadelphia Flyers, Carolina Hurricanes, and Panthers.

Boston Bruins

Forward Tomas Nosek suffered a non-displaced fracture in his foot and will be out indefinitely, general manager Don Sweeney announced on Saturday.

Nosek, 30, suffered the injury during the Bruins' 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Thursday and will re-evaluate the injury in four weeks.

The 6-foot-3 winger has three goals and eight points in 42 games this season.

Nosek is on the final year of a two-year, $3.5 million deal.

The Bruins used these lines during their practice on Saturday:

#NHLBruins practice lines:



Marchand - Bergeron - Smith

Zacha - Krejci - Pastrnak

Hall - Coyle - Frederic

Foligno - Koppanen - Greer



Grzelcyk - McAvoy

Lindholm - Carlo

Forbort - Clifton

Zboril



Ullmark

Swayman pic.twitter.com/boAntMbUeX — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 21, 2023

Marchand - Bergeron - Smith

Zacha - Krejci - Pastrnak

Hall - Coyle - Frederic

Foligno - Koppanen - Greer

Grzelcyk - McAvoy

Lindholm - Carlo

Forbort - Clifton

Zboril

Ullmark

Swayman

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Calle Jarnkrok took part in Saturday's optional skate prior to their game against the Montreal Canadiens, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

Calle Jarnkrok taking part in Leafs optional skate in Montreal



Missed yesterday’s practice for maintenance @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 21, 2023

Jarnkrok, 31, missed Friday's practice due to a maintenance day.

The 6-foot winger has been playing on the Maple Leafs second line lately with John Tavares and Mitch Marner.

Jarnkrok has nine goals and 21 points in 39 games this season.

The Gavle, Sweden native signed a four-year $8.4 million deal with the Maple Leafs in the off-season.

Maple Leafs' coach Sheldon Keefe does not expect defenceman T.J. Brodie to be out of the lineup "too much longer", he told reporters on Saturday.

Today marks two weeks since T.J. Brodie sustained a rib injury ... the initial timeline was about two weeks



Sheldon Keefe: "The last couple days have been the most positive days & he’s feeling better. We’re not expecting it to be too much longer."@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 21, 2023

Brodie, 32, has missed the last six games with a rib injury and was given a two-week timeline for his return.

The 6-foot-2 defenceman has tow goals and eight points in 28 games this season.

Detroit Red Wings

Forward Tyler Bertuzzi will not be available for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers and is considered day-to-day with a lower-body, according to head coach Derek Lalonde.

Tyler Bertuzzi is not available tonight (day-to-day), per Coach Lalonde. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 21, 2023

Bertuzzi, 27, missed 16 games earlier this season due to a hand injury.

The 6-foot-1 winger played just under 11 and a half minutes during Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Bertuzzi has a goal and five points in 15 games this season.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Forwards Josh Archibald and Ryan Poehling, and defenceman Kris Letang took part in practice with full contact, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.

Archibald and Poehling are also full contact, but did not take rushes. Here is the workflow:



Guentzel-Crosby-Rust

Zucker-Malkin-Rakell

McGinn-Blueger-Carter

O'Connor-Gruden-Heinen



Pettersson-Petry

Dumouln-Friedman

Joseph-Ruhwedel

Smith-Letang — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) January 21, 2023

Head coach Mike Sullivan added that injured forwards Kasperi Kapanen, Archibald, and defencemen Jan Rutta, and Letang will not travel to New Jersey for their game against the Devils on Sunday.

Mike Sullivan said Kris Letang, Jan Rutta, Kasperi Kapanen and Josh Archibald will not travel with the team to New Jersey to face the Devils on Sunday. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) January 21, 2023

Archibald, 30, has missed the team's last 14 games with a lower-body injury and has four goals and six points in 30 games

Poehling, 24, missed the Penguins' last eight games with an upper-body injury and has four goals and eight points in 31 games.

Both Archibald and Poehling did not take part in line rushes despite being cleared for contact.

Letang, 34, has been ruled out since Dec. 28 with an illness.

The two-time all-star has two goals and 16 points in 29 games this season.

The Penguins used these lines during Saturday's practice:

Guentzel - Crosby - Rust

Zucker - Malkin - Rakell

McGinn - Blueger - Carter

O'Connor - Gruden - Heinen

Pettersson - Petry

Dumoulin - Friedman

Joseph - Ruhwedel

Smith - Letang

Dallas Stars

Forward Roope Hintz is considered to be a game-time decision, according to head coach Pete DeBoer.

Stars had an (heavily-attended) optional skate so no line rushes.



Pete DeBoer said Roope Hintz will be a game-time decision. Other lineup decisions, including Nils Lundkvist potentially jumping back in, will revolve around that.



Jake Oettinger is in net tonight. https://t.co/oErmr83bw7 — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) January 21, 2023

Hintz, 26, missed the Stars' last four games with an undisclosed injury and had been considered to be day-to-day.

The 6-foot-3 forward has 19 goals and 44 points in 40 games this season.

Hintz signed an eight-year $67.5 million extension with the Stars on Nov. 29.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are projected to use these lines for their game against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday:

Shark Bait Hoo Ha Ha



📝 https://t.co/HbgYjZq4HP pic.twitter.com/XiqIb4lGcL — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) January 21, 2023

Gaudreau - Jenner - Marchenko

Nyquist - Roslovic - Laine

Johnson - Sillinger - Bemstrom

Robinson - Kuraly - Olivier

Gavrikov - Boqvist

Berni - Gudbranson

Blankenburg - Peeke

Korpisalo

Merzlikins

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks used these lines during their morning skate prior to their game against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, according to Scott Powers of The Athletic:

Blackhawks in morning skate

T. Johnson-Domi-Kane

Raddysh-Toews-Kurashev

Athanasiou-Lafferty-Dickinson

R. Johnson-Entwistle-Blackwell



McCabe-S. Jones

J. Johnson-Murphy

Phillips-C. Jones — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) January 21, 2023

T. Johnson - Domi - Kane

Raddysh - Toews - Kurashev

Athanasiou - Lafferty - Dickinson

R. Johnson - Entwistle - Blackwell

McCabe - S. Jones

J. Johnson - Murphy

Phillips - C. Jones

Jaxson Stauber will make his NHL debut in net on Saturday against the Blues, according to head coach Luke Richardson.

Confirmed by Richardson — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) January 21, 2023

Stauber, 23, signed a two-year, entry-level deal on March 23 as an undrafted free agent.

The 6-foot-3 netminder has a 6-4-0 record with an .896 save percentage and 3.06 goals-against average with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs this season.