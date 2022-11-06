Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker has been reassigned to the AHL's Belleville Senators, it was announced Sunday morning.

The 22-year-old has appeared in eight games this season for the big club, recording one assist.

He is a veteran of 13 career NHL games since being picked No. 26 overall in the 2018 NHL Draft.

New York Islanders

The Islanders have loaned defenceman Robin Salo to the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders, it was announced Sunday.

Salo has two goals in four NHL games this season in 13:56 of average ice time per game. In 21 games in 2021-22, Salo posted one goal and four assists.