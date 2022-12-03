36m ago
Ice Chips: Canucks' Boeser a healthy scratch vs. Coyotes
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Rooney draws back in for Flames with Capitals in town
Vancouver Canucks
Forward Brock Boeser will be a healthy scratch Saturday against the Arizona Coyotes, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji. Boeser has spent much of the past three games on the third line.
“Sometimes tough love is tough love. I know he’s capable of being much better," said head coach Bruce Boudreau. "We want to win and we need him over the long haul to win. We need to be better. It could have been one of a few guys.”
Boeser has three goals and 11 assists in 18 games this season. He will be replaced by Jake Studnicka in the lineup.
Canucks lines at practice:
Höglander-Horvat-Miller
Mikheyev-Pettersson-Kuzmenko
Joshua-Dries-Garland
Lazar-Åman-Studnicka
OEL-Bear
Hughes-Schenn
Stillman-Myers
Extras: Boeser, Dermott, Burroughs
Spencer Martin will start.
Montreal Canadiens
Jake Allen will get the start in net against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, while forward Brendan Gallagher will miss his second straight game due to a lower-body injury, Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis confirmed.
Allen, 32, has gone 7-8-0 in 15 starts and has a 3.40 goals-against average and .898 save percentage so far this season.
Gallagher is suffering from a lower-body injury and will miss his second game in a row. The 30-year-old has three goals and five assists in 22 games in 2022-23.
Edmonton Oilers
Stuart Skinner will make his 12 start of the season for the Edmonton Oilers against the Canadiens.
Skinner, 24, has a record of 6-5 along with a 2.91 goals-against average and .914 save percentage.
Projected lineup as per Tony Brar.
Draisaitl-McDavid-Hyman
Janmark-RNH-Puljujarvi
Holloway-Malone-Benson
Nurse-Ceci
Kulak-Barrie
Broberg-Bouchard
Skinner
Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers practiced with the following lines:
McDavid Draisaitl Hyman
Janmark RNH Puljujarvi
Kostin Shore Ryan
Holloway Malone Benson
Nurse Ceci
Kulak Barrie
Broberg Bouchard
Skinner
Campbell
Tampa Bay Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said that centre Anthony Cirelli will make his season debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.
Cirelli had 17 goals and 26 assists in 76 games last season.