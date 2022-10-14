Jets Ice Chips: Ehlers' role increases as he steps up to top line

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters Friday that Jake DeBrusk will not play in Saturday's home opener due to an upper-body injury but the team expects to get him back sooner than originally thought.

"He's not eligible to play tomorrow but we think that he's gonna be back sooner than we expected when it originally happened so that's good news," Montgomery said.

DeBrusk was injured in the Bruins' season-opener on Wednesday, playing 11:06 of ice time with three shots on goal and two hits.

He had 25 goals and 17 assists for 42 points in 77 games last season for Boston, his sixth with the team.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers announced they have recalled defenceman Philip Broberg from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors and sent down forward Devin Shore.

Broberg did not play in Edmonton season-opener on Wednesday, a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks, while Shore had one shot on goal and two hits in 7:04 of ice time.

Shore appeared in 49 games with the Oilers last season, tallying five goals and six assists for 11 points. Broberg had one goal and two assists in 23 NHL games in 2021-22.

Winnipeg Jets

Here were Winnipeg's lines ahead of their season-opener Friday night against the New York Rangers, courtesy of TSN's John Lu:

Connor - Scheifele - Ehlers

Perfetti - Dubois - Wheeler

Barron - Lowry - Appleton

Mäenalanen - Gustafsson - Gagner

Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Stanley - Schmidt

Hellebuyck

Rittich

Montreal Canadiens

Goaltender Jake Allen will get the start Friday in net against the Detroit Red Wings, head coach Martin St. Louis confirmed on Thursday.

St. Louis added the rest of the lineup will be made known following Friday's morning skate in the Motor City.

The 32-year-old Allen backstopped Montreal to an opening-night victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre earlier this week, stopping 29 of 32 shots in an eventual 4-3 win.

This is his third season with the Habs since coming over in a deal with the St. Louis Blues in September of 2020.

Calgary Flames

Forward Brett Sutter will captain the AHL's Calgary Wranglers, it was announced Friday.

A veteran of 60 NHL games spread out over parts of seven seasons with three teams, Sutter has two goals and eight assists for 10 career points. He is the son of Flames head coach Darryl Sutter.

Forward Matthew Phillips and defenceman Nick DeSimone will be alternate captains.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning have recalled defenceman Trevor Carrick from the AHL's Syracuse Crunch, it was announced Friday.

The 28-year-old appeared in one pre-season game with the Crunch this year and tallied an assist. He has not played in an NHL game since the 2019-20 season with the San Jose Sharks.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Daniil Tarasov will be in net for the Blue Jackets Friday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning, head coach Brad Larsen said via team reporter Jeff Svoboda.

Elvis Merzlikins will serve as the backup.

Merzlikins did not play in Columbus' season-opening 4-1 loss the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday due to an illness. Tarasov started, allowing four goals on 43 shots.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have activated forward Jason Dickinson from a non-roster position and assigned forward Buddy Robinson to the AHL's Rockford IceHogs.

Robinson played 11:03 in Chicago's 5-2 season-opening loss to the Colorado Avalanche and recorded three hits. Dickinson had five goals and six assists in 62 games for the Vancouver Canucks last season.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers have recalled forward Jackson Cates from the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms and sent down defencement Ronnie Attard.

The team says Cates will wear No. 59 and be available for the Flyers' game against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

Attard did not play in Philadelphia's 5-2 victroy over the New Jersey Devils Thursday night.