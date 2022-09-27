19h ago
Ice Chips: Leafs' C Tavares has oblique strain, to miss at least three weeks
TSN.ca Staff
Leafs' goaltending, Nylander's progression to be key watching points in Toronto
Maple Leafs' Tavares has oblique strain, out at least three weeks
Per head coach Sheldon Keefe, Leafs' centre John Tavares has an oblique strain and will be out at least three weeks.
Canucks' Dermott injured in practice
According to The Athletic's Harman Dayal, Canucks defenceman Travis Dermott sustained an injury during practice and needed to be helped off the ice and into the trainer's room.
Head coach Bruce Boudreau indicated that Dermott was shaken up after a hit and felt "woozy" - he did not return to practice.
Panthers lock up young goalie
The Florida Panthers have agreed to a three-year contract extension, worth $13.5 million, with goaltender Spencer Knight, according to a press release provided by the team.
Knight, who is 21 years old, set the franchise record for wins in a single season by a rookie last year, with 19.
Kraken skate line of Schwartz, Eberle and rookie Wright in practice
The Seattle Kraken unveiled some potential lineups in practice today, including a skating line of Jaden Schwartz - Shane Wright - Jordan Eberle.
Wright was selected fourth overall at the NHL Entry Draft in June. Eberle skated primarily on the top line for Seattle last season, indicating Wright may see a prominent role for the Kraken.
Additionally, the power play unit in practice featured Schwartz, Wright, Eberle as forwards and Jared McCann and Vince Dunn as the defensive pairing.
Sharks' coach identifies leader in powerplay spot battle
David Quinn spoke after the Sharks most recent practice and provided an update on a few battles unfolding for roster spots this preseason, including the final spot on the powerplay line.
Defenceman Kevin Labanc, who appeared in 21 games last season for the Sharks and totaled three goals and six points, has the position unless he plays poorly in camp.
Additionally, forward Alexander Barabanov is still day-to-day with a lower body injury.
Blue Jackets pre-season roster question marks
The NHL season kicks off in just over two weeks, and training camp rosters are on the brink of being cut down to the regular season size.
The Athletic's Aaron Portzline identified some roster locks and players fighting for a spot in training camp over the next two weeks.
Veteran James Neal has a chance to claim a roster spot with a strong showing in camp, and two Russian forwards in Yegor Chinakhov and Kirill Marchenko are not locks to make the roster, but would be difficult to send to the AHL given they ditched the KHL to come to the United States and play.
Broberg not a lock for Oilers roster this season
As per The Athletic's Jonathan Willis, it seems likely that Edmonton Oilers' Philip Broberg, who was drafted with the eighth overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, will be on the team at the start of the season but may not stay there long.
The Athletic's Daniel Nugent-Bowman added that if Broberg were to start the season in the AHL, it would be because of a poor pre-season effort.
Boeser injury opens up a difficult choice for Canucks
As detailed by The Athletic's Thomas Drance, the Vancouver Canucks have mulled roster options to replace forward Brock Boeser, who is likely to miss three-to-four weeks while recovering from hand surgery, but no clear favourite exists at this time.
Nils Hoglander seems like an obvious replacement given his strong performance in camp, but the team is not sold on his defensive ability enough to put him in that role. Because the line makeup calls for a tougher forward that can provide scoring and defence,
there isn't a strong fit on the roster as it stands. Other options include Vasili Podkolzin, Connor Garland and Andrei Kuzmenko, though they all have different faults.
Stars announce first round of cuts
The Dallas Stars announced their first round of cuts, sending each player back to the minor leagues, and terminating the tryout contracts of Logan Morrison and Jacob Murray.
Jets announce first round of pre-season cuts
18-year-old goaltender Dominic DiVincentiis was a second-round pick in this year's NHL Entry Draft, and Danny Zilkin was a third-round selection.