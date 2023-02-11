37m ago
Ice Chips: Woll to make first home start for Maple Leafs
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Set for first home start, Leafs' Woll credits meditation for breakthrough
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Goaltender Joseph Woll is expected to start his first home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night, according to TSN's Mark Masters.
Woll, 24, started four games last season, all on the road, and had a 3-1-0 record with a .911 save percentage and 2.75 goals-against average.
The 6-foot-3 goaltender was an AHL all-star last week and has a 13-1-0 record with a .930 save percentage and 2.36 save percentage in 14 games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season.
Winnipeg Jets
The Jets used these lines during this morning skate prior to their game against the Chicago Blackhawks, according to TSN's John Lu:
Connor - Dubois - Perfetti
Ehlers- Scheifele - Wheeler
Barron - Lowry - Kuhlman
Maenalanen - Stenlund - Appleton
Morrissey - Pionk
Dillon - Samberg
Stanley - Schmidt
Hellebuyck
Rittich