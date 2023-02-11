Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goaltender Joseph Woll is expected to start his first home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night, according to TSN's Mark Masters.

Woll: “I haven’t had a ton of opportunities playing in front of a massive crowd cheering for you. I’ve had some experiences at World Juniors where they were cheering for Canada. It feels like I’m always on the other end of the big crowd.”



Previous NHL GP were @ WPG, SJ, BUF, NYI — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 11, 2023

Woll, 24, started four games last season, all on the road, and had a 3-1-0 record with a .911 save percentage and 2.75 goals-against average.

The 6-foot-3 goaltender was an AHL all-star last week and has a 13-1-0 record with a .930 save percentage and 2.36 save percentage in 14 games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets used these lines during this morning skate prior to their game against the Chicago Blackhawks, according to TSN's John Lu:

#NHLJets vs #Blackhawks:

Connor - Dubois - Perfetti

Ehlers - Scheifele - Wheeler

Barron - Lowry - Kuhlman

Mäenalanen - Stenlund - Appleton



Morrissey - Pionk

Dillon - Samberg

Stanley - Schmidt



Hellebuyck

Rittich



Scratches: Jonsson-Fjallby, Gagner, Capobianco@TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) February 11, 2023

