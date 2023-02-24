'To me, it's a little self-centered': St. Louis explains why he limits iPad use on the bench

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Kaiden Guhle was sporting a regulars jersey during the Montreal Canadiens' morning skate on Friday.

Guhle, 21, has not played since Dec. 29 against the Florida Panthers, where he suffered a leg injury.

Kaiden Guhle porte un chandail rouge aujourd'hui à l'entraînement matinal.



Kaiden Guhle is sporting a red jersey at morning skate today. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/ALrB2GjWE2 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 24, 2023

The Alberta-born rookie was taken with the 16th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft has scored two goals and tallied 14 points in 36 games.

The Canadiens also announced that Chris Tierney, who was claimed off waivers from the Florida Panthers on Thursday, will wear number 67 for the Habs.

Voici le numéro que portera notre nouveau venu!



Our newest Hab will wear No. 67!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/v2455eDUfI — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 24, 2023

Tierney, 28, split time between the Panthers and their American Hockey League affiliate Charlotte Checkers this season.

The 55th overall pick of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft had two goals and an assist in 13 NHL games.

Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov was on the ice in a non-contact jersey ahead of the team's morning skate on Friday.

Aleksander Barkov is on the ice in a yellow, non-contact jersey an hour before #FlaPanthers morning skate is set to begin.



Not a good sign for his status for tonight’s game against the Buffalo Sabres. pic.twitter.com/SbH9Pdn6n4 — Colby Guy (@ColbyDGuy) February 24, 2023

Barkov's status for the Panthers' game against the Buffalo Sabres has not been announced.

Barkov, 27, has 16 goals and 50 points through 50 games played with the Florida Panthers this season. The Tampere, Finland, native was named to the 2023 NHL All-Star game following the announcement that Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews would not attend due to injury.

Barkov most recently logged 22:29 minutes of ice time against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday in a 4-3 win.

The Panthers also announced they have recalled Zac Dalpe and Grigori Denisenko from the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL.

We have recalled Zac Dalpe and Grigori Denisenko from @checkershockey. pic.twitter.com/4aeR8wuxGD — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) February 24, 2023

Dalpe, 33, has scored a pair of goals and four points in 11 games with the Panthers.

The 22-year-old Denisenko has skated in 17 games for the Panthers, tallying a trio of a three points.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray is expected to return to practice on Saturday and join the team on their upcoming five-game road trip, head coach Sheldon Keefe said.

Matt Murray expected to return to practice tomorrow and join the Leafs on upcoming road trip, coach Sheldon Keefe says @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 24, 2023

The Thunder Bay, Ont., native sustained an ankle injury in warmups ahead of being scheduled to start against the Ottawa Senators last month.

The 28-year-old last played on Jan. 17 in a 5-4 win over the Florida Panthers. Murray started the game but was pulled after allowing four goals on eight shots.

Murray is 11-5-2 with a 2.73 GAA and .911 save percentage this season. He missed most of October due to an adductor injury suffered in the first game of the season against the Montreal Canadiens.

Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars announced Friday they have recalled Fredrik Olofsson from the AHL's Texas Stars.

We have recalled Fredrik Olofsson from @texasstars.#TexasHockey — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 24, 2023

Olofsson, 26, has four points in 15 games for the NHL club this season. At the AHL level, the Helsingborg, Sweden, native has five goals and 14 points in 37 games.