Montreal Canadiens

Kaiden Guhle will return to the Montreal Canadiens' lineup and play Tuesday night against the San Jose Sharks, the team announced.

Guhle, 21, has not played since Dec. 29 against the Florida Panthers, where he suffered a leg injury.

The Alberta-born rookie was taken with the 16th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft has scored two goals and tallied 14 points in 36 games.

Winnipeg Jets

Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower-body injury) did not take part in the Winnipeg Jets' morning skate on Tuesday, TSN's John Lu reports.

Head coach Rick Bowness told reporters Monday that the 24-year-old would be a game-time decision.

The Quebec-born forward has 24 goals in 55 games in his third season with the Jets.

Newly-acquired Jet Nino Neiderreiter will make his debut against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night, Lu adds.

The 30-year-old was picked up by the Jets in a deal with the Predators that sent a 2024 second round pick going to Nashville.

Calgary Flames

Dan Vladar is slated to start in goal for the Calgary Flames against his former team in the Boston Bruins, TSN's Salim Valji reports

The 25-year-old Prague native has a 12-6-5 record in 23 games for the Flames this season with a 2.90 goals-against-average and a .898 save percentage.

Vladar surrendered four goals on 25 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

New York Rangers

New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad will not participate in practice today for maintenance reasons, the team announced.

Barclay Goodrow will also be out for maintenance while Ryan Carpenter (off-ice workout) is out as well.

Defenceman Ryan Lindgren remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

The 29-year-old Zibanejad has 31 goals and 64 points in 60 games played for the Rangers this season.

Florida Panthers

Sergei Bobrovsky will start in goal for the Florida Panthers for their inter-state clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning, the team announced.

The two-time Vezina Trophy winner ( 2012-13, 2016-17) has played in 38 games for the Panthers this season, posting a 17-16-2 record. He carries a 3.12 goals-against-average and a .902 save percentage.

Bobrovsky's last start came on Feb. 24 against the Buffalo Sabres, when he stopped 33 shots in a 3-1 loss.

Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken announced that Martin Jones will start in goal against the St. Louis Blues.

Jones, a 33-year-old North Vancouver, B.C., native, has a record of 23-10-3 with a 2.93 GAA and a .892 save percentage.

Jones saw 35:32 minutes of action on Sunday against the Toronto Maple Leafs after starter Philipp Grubauer was pulled after allowing four goals.

Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars announced Tuesday they have loaned Fredrik Karlstrom and Fredrik Olofsson to the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League.

Karlstrom, 25, made his season debut for the Stars on Feb. 17 against the Minnesota Wild.

The 24-year-old Olofsson has four points in 17 games played for the NHL club.