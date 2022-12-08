Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Defenceman Kris Letang is practising with the team this morning in a regular yellow jersey 10 days after suffering a stroke.

Here’s Kris Letang practicing with the team 10 days after his stroke. Incredible. https://t.co/SuRLadC6lt pic.twitter.com/wNZxtMrwkI — Taylor Haase (@TaylorHaasePGH) December 8, 2022

Letang suffered the stroke last Monday and briefly skated last Thursday. He skated in full gear on Tuesday morning prior to the team's session.

The 35-year-old missed over two months of the 2014 season due to a stroke. At the time, testing revealed that he was born with a very small hole in the wall of his heart. He has played 543 regular season games and 69 playoff games since his initial stroke.

He has one goal and 12 points in 21 games this season.

In 17 seasons, all with the Penguins, Letang has scored 145 goals and added 517 assists in 962 regular season games. He is the franchise's all-time leader among defencemen in regular season and playoff games played, goals, assists and points.

Montreal Canadiens

Forwards Jonathan Drouin and Mike Hoffman will practise with the team today in non-contact jerseys.

Jonathan Drouin et Mike Hoffman s'entraîneront avec l'équipe aujourd'hui (chandails sans contact).



Drouin has not played since suffering an upper-body injury against the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 5. He was projected to miss four-to-six weeks with the injury. He has four assists in 12 games this season.

Hoffman was placed on the injured reserve on Dec. 1 and has not suited up since Nov. 19 due to a lower-body injury. In 16 games this season, the Kitchener, Ont., native has scored five goals and added three assists.

The Habs are back in action Saturday night against the Los Angeles Kings.

Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames have recalled forward Matthew Phillips from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League.

#Flames General Manager Brad Treliving has announced the recall of forward Matthew Phillips from the @AHLWranglers. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 8, 2022

The 24-year-old Calgary, Atla., native has played in 20 games for the Wranglers this season, scoring 15 goals and recording 30 points.

Phillips was named the AHL Player of the Month in November for his 18 points.

The Flames' next game is Friday against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.