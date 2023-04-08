Ice Chips: Leafs' Rielly, Brodie to rest Saturday vs. Habs
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
With the regular season winding down, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe has elected to to sit veteran defenceman Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie for Saturday's clash against the visiting Montreal Canadiens.
Additionally, forward Calle Jarnkrok will also miss the game as he's dealing with a minor injury. Injured goalie Matt Murray is progressing, according to Keefe, but hasn't returned to the ice since suffering a head injury earlier this month.
"He’s had some good days of late so the thought was he’d be available to back-up tonight possibly," Keefe said. "That may not be the case now, but working with the medical team just to figure out exactly where that’s at."
Projected Lines vs. Habs - Mark Masters, TSN
F
Bunting - Matthews - Marner
Tavares - O’Reilly - Nylander
Kerfoot - Acciari - Simmonds
Aston-Reese - Kampf - Lafferty
D
Rielly - Brodie
McCabe - Holl
Giordano - Liljegren
Gustafsson - Schenn
G
Samsonov
Winnipeg Jets
Injured forward Cole Perfetti returned to the ice for the first time since suffering an upper-body injury on Feb. 19. Head coach Rick Bowness told the media that the 21-year-old still needs a couple weeks before returning to game action.
Projected Lineup vs. Predators - John Lu, TSN
F
Connor - Dubois - Scheifele
Ehlers - Namestnikov - Wheeler
Neiderreiter - Lowry - Appleton
Barron - Stenlund - Mäenalanen
D
Morrissey - DeMelo
Dillon - Pionk
Samberg - Schmidt
G
Hellebuyck
Rittich
Boston Bruins
Forward Taylor Hall will return to the lineup against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.
Hall, 31, hasn't played since Feb. 25 due to a lower-body injury and was placed on LTIR prior to the March 3 trade deadline.
The 6-foot-1 winger has 16 goals and 36 points in 58 games this season.
Washington Capitals
Forward Alex Ovechkin did not participate in Saturday's morning skate and is a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Florida Panthers, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.
The 37-year-old captain was held out of the morning skate with an upper-body injury.
Ovechkin has 42 goals and 74 points in 72 games this season and is 72 goals shy of Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal record of 894.
Additionally, forward Anthony Mantha will miss his second-straight game on Saturday with a lower-body injury and is considered to be day-to-day.
Mantha, 28, has 11 goals and 27 points in 67 games this season
Florida Panthers
Forward Sam Bennett will be sidelined again tonight with a lower-body injury when the Florida Panthers visit the Washington Capitals, reports Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.
Bennett, 26, last played on March 20 and has 16 goals and 24 assists in 63 games for the Panthers this season.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Forward Tanner Jeannot left the team's three-game road trip and will not be available against the Ottawa Senators.
Jeannot, 25, flew back to Tampa Bay to see a doctor after suffering a leg injury during Thursday's 6-1 loss to the New York Islanders.
The 6-foot-2 winger was acquired from the Nashville Predators on Feb. 27 as the Lightning look to make their fourth-consecutive Stanley Cup Final in 2023.
Jeannot has six goals and 18 points in 76 games this season
Additionally, defenceman Mikail Sergachev is not available to the Lightning on Saturday.
Sergachev, 24, left the team to be with his wife who is giving birth to their child.
The 6-foot-1 defenceman has nine goals and 60 points in 77 games this season.