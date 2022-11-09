Ice Chips: Leafs' Murray participates in first practice since injury

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goaltender Matt Murray is taking part in the Maple Leafs' practice for the first time since suffering his adductor injury on Oct. 15.

Murray skated with the team on Tuesday and head coach Sheldon Keefe said last week Murray's return was "on the horizon."

Matt Murray taking part in Leafs practice; first time since Oct. 15 adductor injury



Calle Jarnkrok is absent @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 9, 2022

"That's a big milestone for him to get through in his recovery," said Keefe Tuesday. "Physically he feels good and strong and it's just a matter of building him back up towards seeing pucks and shots from guys in a practice setting."

Murray has appeared in only one game with the Maple Leafs so far this season after coming over in an off-season trade with the Ottawa Senators. He was originally given a four-week timeline after suffering the injury.

Here were the lines at Wednesday's skate courtesy of TSN's Mark Masters:

Kerfoot - Matthews - Marner

Robertson - Tavares - Nylander

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Malgin

Bunting - Engvall - Simmonds

Clifford (red sweater)

Rielly - Liljegren

Brodie - Holl

Giordano - Sandin

Benn

Kallgren

Petruzzelli

Murray

Washington Capitals

Forward T.J. Oshie skated before the Capitals' morning skate on Wednesday. According to The Washington Post's Samantha Pell, this is the first time Oshie was seen skating since suffering his lower-body injury against the Nashville Predators on Oct. 29.

This is the first time we’ve seen Oshie on the ice since his injury. https://t.co/s02H5K0Hjm — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 9, 2022

He is currently on the injured reserve list and has two goals and three assists in nine games so far this season.

Head coach Peter Laviolette told reporters after the session that Oshie is "progressing" but his injury status remains the same.

Meanwhile, Pell reports that defencemen John Carlson and Dmitry Orlov also skated before the Caps' session Wednesday. Neither seems likely to play against the Preds and Pell notes that could mean Alexander Alexeyev makes his NHL regular season debut Wednesday.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Forward Jeff Carter will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against the Washington Capitals, the team announced.

Carter has not played since Oct. 29 against the Seattle Kraken because of a lower-body injury. In nine games so far this season, the 37-year-old has two goals and four assists for six points.

Jeff Carter will be a game-time decision for tonight’s game in DC. pic.twitter.com/aMP5wwwZQE — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 9, 2022

Meanwhile, the Pens announced Casey DeSmith will get the start in net against the Caps.

He is 0-3-1 this season with a 3.25 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage in four games.

Ottawa Senators

Here were the Sens' lines at their skate on Wednesday:

Tkachuk Stützle Giroux

DeBrincat Brassard Batherson

Motte Pinto Gambrell

Kelly Kastelic Watson

XXXX XXXX Joseph

Chabot JBD

Sanderson Hamonic

Brannstrom Holden

XXXX Zaitsev



Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres have assigned defenceman Jeremy Davies to the AHL's Rochester Americans, it was announced Wednesday.

We have assigned defenseman Jeremy Davies to @AmerksHockey. pic.twitter.com/8STWbn7IiQ — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) November 9, 2022

The 25-year-old has not appeared in an NHL game yet this season after tallying two assists in six games for the Sabres last year. He does not have a point in seven AHL games this season.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have activated forward Ryan Suzuki and assigned him to the AHL's Chicago Wolves.

The #Canes have activated forward Ryan Suzuki and assigned him to the @Chicago_Wolves.https://t.co/InT2FEPfmw — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) November 9, 2022

The 21-year-old has yet to appear in a game this season at either the NHL or AHL level as he recovered from an upper-body injury.

He had seven goals and seven assists in 14 AHL games a season ago.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avs announced Tuesday they have recalled winger Sampo Ranta from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

The 22-year-old has one goal and one assists so far this season in 10 AHL games.

ROSTER ALERT:



We have recalled Sampo Ranta from the @ColoradoEagles. #GoAvsGo — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) November 9, 2022

Florida Panthers

Spencer Knight will get the start between the pipes Wednesday against the Carolina Hurricanes, according to head coach Paul Maurice.

Knight was between the pipes for Florida's most recent game, a 5-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday where he stopped 32 of 35 shots.

Per Coach Maurice, it’ll be Spencer Knight in net tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes. — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) November 9, 2022

In five games so far this season, Knight is 4-1-0 with a goals-against average of 2.63 and a save percentage of .903.