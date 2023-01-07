Montreal Canadiens

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens forward Mike Hoffman and defenceman Justin Barron are both out of the lineup for Saturday night's home game against the St. Louis Blues, Renaud Lavoie of NHL Network reports.

Both players last appeared in a 6-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Jan. 3 and missed Thursday's 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers.

Hoffman, 33, has seven goals and five assists in 28 games this season.

Barron, 21, has yet to register a point and has a minus-4 rating in four games in 2022-23.

The Canadiens are currently last in the Atlantic Division at 15-21-3 and are 1-8-1 in their last 10 games.