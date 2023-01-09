36m ago
Ice Chips: Hoffman to return to Habs lineup
Montreal Canadiens forward Mike Hoffman will return to the team's lineup Monday against the Seattle Kraken, leaving Anthony Richard as a healthy scratch.
Montreal Canadiens
Forward Mike Hoffman will return to the team's lineup Monday against the Seattle Kraken, leaving Anthony Richard as a healthy scratch.
Hoffman, who was a healthy scratch in the team's past two games, last played on Jan. 3. He has seven goals and 12 points in 28 games this season.
Hoffman is set to play on the team's fourth line with Jonathan Drouin and Michael Pezzetta.
New York Rangers
Goaltender Jaroslav Halak did not practice Monday due to a stomach bug.
Halak, 37, has a 4-6-1 record this season with a 2.85 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage this season.
Minnesota Wild
The Minnesota Wild reassigned goaltender Zane McIntyre to the AHL's Iowa Wild on Monday.
McIntyre, 30, has an 0-4-1 record this season with a .3.97 GAA and a .858 save percentage.