Ice Chips: Hoffman to return to Habs lineup

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Mike Hoffman will return to the team's lineup Monday against the Seattle Kraken, leaving Anthony Richard as a healthy scratch.

Hoffman, who was a healthy scratch in the team's past two games, last played on Jan. 3. He has seven goals and 12 points in 28 games this season.

L'entraîneur-chef Martin St-Louis confirme que Mike Hoffman sera de retour dans la formation ce soir. Il remplace Anthony Richard.



Head coach Martin St-Louis confirms that Mike Hoffman will return to the lineup tonight. He replaces Anthony Richard. #GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 9, 2023

Hoffman is set to play on the team's fourth line with Jonathan Drouin and Michael Pezzetta.

New York Rangers

Goaltender Jaroslav Halak did not practice Monday due to a stomach bug.

UPDATE: G Jaroslav Halak won't practice today (stomach bug). — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 9, 2023

Halak, 37, has a 4-6-1 record this season with a 2.85 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage this season.

Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild reassigned goaltender Zane McIntyre to the AHL's Iowa Wild on Monday.

McIntyre, 30, has an 0-4-1 record this season with a .3.97 GAA and a .858 save percentage.