Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Mike Hoffman will return to the team's lineup Monday against the Seattle Kraken, leaving Anthony Richard as a healthy scratch.

Hoffman, who was a healthy scratch in the team's past two games, last played on Jan. 3. He has seven goals and 12 points in 28 games this season.

Hoffman is set to play on the team's fourth line with Jonathan Drouin and Michael Pezzetta.

 

New York Rangers

Goaltender Jaroslav Halak did not practice Monday due to a stomach bug.

Halak, 37, has a 4-6-1 record this season with a 2.85 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage this season.

Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild reassigned goaltender Zane McIntyre to the AHL's Iowa Wild on Monday.

McIntyre, 30, has an 0-4-1 record this season with a .3.97 GAA and a .858 save percentage.

 