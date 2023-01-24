Ice Chips: Wild D Dumba returns after being scratched twice

Are there any good landing spots for Matt Dumba?

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Minnesota Wild

Defenceman Matt Dumba and forward Marcus Foligno are expected to be back in the lineup against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, according to head coach Dean Evason.

Foligno expected back for #mnwild. Dumba back too, Evason says. Fleury in net — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithNHL) January 24, 2023

Dumba, 28, was a healthy scratch for the Wild's last two games and has been subject to trade rumours as a pending unrestricted free agent.

The 6-foot defenceman has four goals and 12 points in 43 games this season.

Dumba was drafted seventh overall by the Wild in the 2012 NHL Draft and has 79 goals and 234 points in 562 career games.

Foligno, 31, missed Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Florida Panthers due to an illness.

The 6-foot-3 winger has four goals and 14 points in 36 games this season.

Montreal Canadiens

Forward Sean Monahan took part in the Canadiens' morning skate on Tuesday in a non-contact jersey, according to TSN's Kenzie Lalonde.

Sean Monahan takes part in the morning skate wearing a non - contact jersey #Habs #Bruins — Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) January 24, 2023

Monahan, 28, has missed the Canadien's last 22 games with a lower-body injury.

The Canadiens acquired Monahan in the off-season, along with a conditional 2025 first-round draft pick, from the Calgary Flames for future considerations.

Monahan has six goals and 17 points in 25 games in his first season in Montreal.

Drafted sixth overall by the Flames in the 2013 NHL Draft, Monahan has 218 goals and 479 points in 681 career games split between the Flames and Canadiens.

Sam Montembeault will start against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, according to head coach Martin St. Louis.

L'entraîneur-chef Martin St-Louis confirme que Sam Montembeault sera devant le filet contre les Bruins ce soir.



Head coach Martin St-Louis confirms that Sam Montembeault will get the start against the Bruins.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 24, 2023

Montembeault, has a 10-8-2 record with a .911 save percentage and 3.15 goals-against average this season.

The Canadiens are projected to use these lines for their game against the Bruins on Tuesday:

Pitlick - Suzuki - Anderson

Hoffman - Dach - Ylonen

Dvorak - Dadonov

Harvey-Pinard - Belzile - Pezzetta

Matheson - Savard

Edmundson - Barron

Harris - Xhekaj

Kovacevic

Primeau

Montembeault

Ottawa Senators

Top prospect Ridly Greig spent time on the Senators' second power-play unit during Tuesday's practice, according to TSN's Claire Hanna.

Ridly Greig looks like he might get some minutes on the #Sens 2nd PP unit alongside Sanderson, Giroux, Pinto and Brassard in his first NHL game.



Mathieu Joseph also had some reps in that spot. pic.twitter.com/M4ygy5rmkZ — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) January 24, 2023

Grieg, 20, skated along side Jake Sanderson, Claude Giroux, Shane Pinto, and Derick Brassard during the special teams practice.

Forward Mathieu Joseph also spent some time in Greig's spot on the second power-play unit.

Greig was recalled from the AHL's Bellville Senators on Monday and is expected to make his NHL debut on Wednesday against the New York Islanders.

The 2021 World Junior champion has 12 goals and 23 points in 28 games in the AHL this season.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs recalled forward Joey Anderson from the AHL's Toronto Marlies on Tuesday.

The @MapleLeafs have recalled F Joey Anderson from the @TorontoMarlies. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) January 24, 2023

Anderson, 24, has appeared in seven games with the Maple Leafs this season and registered a goal.

The 6-foot forward has 14 goals and 27 points in 30 games with the Marlies this season.

Anderson was acquired by the Maple Leafs in October of 2020 from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forward Andreas Johnsson.

The Roseville, Minn. native was drafted 73rd overall by the Devils in the 2016 NHL Draft and has nine goals and 14 points in 65 career games split between the Devils and Maple Leafs.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils used these lines during Tuesday morning skate prior to their game against the Vegas Golden Knights, according to team reporter Amanda Stein:

Here’s the #NJDevils lineup from morning skate ahead of facing the Golden Knights: pic.twitter.com/57WtacZcDK — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) January 24, 2023

Palat - Hischier - Bratt

Haula - Hughes - Tatar

Boqvist - McLeod - Mercer

Wood - Sharangovich - Bastian

Siegenthaler - Hamilton

Graves - Severson

Bahl - Smith

Vanecek

Blackwood

Pittsburgh Penguins

Defenceman Kris Letang and forward Josh Archibald participated in Tuesday's morning skate prior to their game against the Florida Panthers, according to team reporter Michelle Crechiolo.

Kasperi Kapanen (who skated on his own before) and Jan Rutta (upper-body) are the only players missing from today's full morning skate.



Kris Letang (lower-body) and Josh Archibald (lower-body) are wearing regular jerseys. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) January 24, 2023

Letang, 35, missed the team's last 11 games due to a lower-body injury and took some time away from the team due to the passing of his father.

The two-time all-star is considered to be a game-time decision against the Panthers.

Letang has two goals and 16 points in 29 game this season.

Archibald, 30, missed the Penguins last 15 games with a lower-body injury and his status is considered to be day-to-day.

The 5-foot-10 winger has four goals and six points in 30 games this season.

Additionally forward Kasperi Kapanen skated on his own prior to Tuesday's morning skate.

Kapanen, missed the team's last three games with a lower-body injury and was ruled week-to-week on Friday.

The 6-foot-1 winger has six goals and 17 points in 35 games this season.

The Penguins used these lines during their morning skate on Tuesday:

Letang is taking rushes with Dumoulin. Here is the Penguins workflow...



Guentzel-Crosby-Rust

Zucker-Malkin-Rakell

McGinn-Blueger-Carter

O’Connor-Poehling-Heinen

(Gruden, Archibald)



Letang-Dumoulin

Pettersson-Petry

Joseph-Ruhwedel

Smith-Friedman — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) January 24, 2023

Guentzel - Crosby - Rust

Zucker - Malkin - Rakell

McGinn - Blueger - Carter

O'Connor - Poehling - Heinen

(Gruden, Archibald)

Letang - Dumoulin

Pettersson - Petry

Joseph - Ruhwedel

Smith - Friedman

Carolina Hurricanes

Defenseman Jaccob Slavin is doubtful to play in Wednesday's game against the Dallas Stars, according to head coach Rod Brind'Amour.

Rod Brind'Amour on Jaccob Slavin, post-practice:



"I'm not sure yet what his status is for tomorrow, but he didn't practice today, so it's doubtful. You just don't take chances this time of year with guys who are a little nicked up." pic.twitter.com/TlgAMAsuwD — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) January 24, 2023

Slavin, 28, missed the Hurricanes' 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders with a lower-body injury and missed Tuesday's practice.

The 6-foot-3 defenceman has three goals and 15 points in 45 games this season.

New York Rangers

The Rangers assigned forward Sammy Blais to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack for a conditioning stint and recalled Will Cuylle from the Wolf Pack on Tuesday.

UPDATE: #NYR have recalled Will Cuylle from @WolfPackAHL. Sammy Blais has been assigned to Hartford (conditioning).



Details ⬇️ https://t.co/1iiLc5fPrn — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 24, 2023

Blais, 26, was a healthy scratch during the Rangers' 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Thursday and the Rangers 2-1 overtime win over the Dallas Stars on Jan. 12.

The 6-foot-2 winger was acquired by the Rangers from the St. Louis Blues, along with a draft pick, in July of 2021 for forward Pavel Buchnevich.

Blias has five assists in 38 games this season and has nine assists in 52 games as a Ranger.

Cuylle, 20, was drafted 60th overall by the Rangers in the 2020 NHL Draft and will make his NHL debut on Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Will Cuylle will make his NHL debut tomorrow, per #NYR Coach Gallant. pic.twitter.com/valk1wdvh5 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 24, 2023

The 6-foot-3 winger has 13 goals and 20 points in 39 games with the Wolf Pack this season.

Arizona Coyotes

The Coyotes recalled forward Milos Kelemen from the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners on Tuesday.

ROSTER UPDATE: The Coyotes have recalled forward Miloš Kelemen from the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL). — Arizona Coyotes PR (@AZCoyotesPR) January 24, 2023

Kelemen, 23, has nine goals and 20 points in 39 games with the Roadrunners this season.

The 6-foot-2 forward was the Czech Extraliga Rookie of the Year last season and was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Coyotes in May of 2022.

Dallas Stars

The Stars assigned Fredrik Olofsson to the AHL's Texas Stars on Tuesday.

Oloffson, 26, appeared in 13 games with the Stars and registered a goal and four points.

The 6-foot-2 forward was drafted 98th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2014 NHL Draft and played his last three seasons in Sweden.

Oloffson signed a one-year, $750,000 deal with the Stars in May of 2022.

Seattle Kraken

The Kraken recalled forward John Hayden from the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds on Tuesday.

The #SeaKraken have recalled forward John Hayden from the Coachella Valley @Firebirds. pic.twitter.com/PLofkPvkAb — Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) January 24, 2023

Hayden, 27, appeared in the Kraken's 2-1 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday and did not record a point.

The 6-foot-3 forward has 13 goals and 25 points in 34 games in the AHL this season.

Hayden was drafted 74th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2013 NHL Draft and has 15 goals and 35 points in 241 career games split between the Blackhawks, New Jersey Devils, Arizona Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres, and Kraken.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins used these lines during Tuesday's morning rushes prior to their game against the Montreal Canadiens:

#NHLBruins morning rushes:



Marchand - Bergeron - Smith

Zacha - Krejci - Pastrnak

Hall - Coyle - Frederic

Foligno - Koppanen - Greer



Grzelcyk - McAvoy

Lindholm - Carlo

Forbort - Clifton



Ullmark/Swayman pic.twitter.com/AWy7D22Fe7 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 24, 2023

Marchand - Bergeron - Smith

Zacha - Krejci - Pastrnak

Hall - Coyle - Frederic

Foligno - Koppanen - Greer

Grzelcyk - McAvoy

Lindholm - Carlo

Forbort - Clifton

Ullmark

Swayman