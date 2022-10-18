1h ago
Ice Chips: Habs loan G Primeau to AHL, recall D Schueneman
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
The Habs have loaned goaltender Cayden Primeau to the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League and recalled defenseman Corey Schueneman.
Primeau, 23, allowed six goals on 38 shots in his lone start for the Rocket this season - an overtime loss.
Schueneman, 27, scored two goals and added four assists over 24 games with Montreal last season.
Kirby Dach, Kaiden Guhle and David Savard all missed practice on Tuesday due to maintenance days.
Ottawa Senators
Tuesday's Practice Lines
F
Tkachuk Stützle Batherson
DeBrincat Norris Giroux
Motte Pinto Joseph
Kelly Kastelic Watson
Brassard Gambrell
D
Chabot Zub
Sanderson Hamonic
Brannstrom Holden
Zaitsev