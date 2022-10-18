Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

The Habs have loaned goaltender Cayden Primeau to the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League and recalled defenseman Corey Schueneman.

Les Canadiens ont cédé le gardien Cayden Primeau au Rocket de Laval et ont rappelé le défenseur Corey Schueneman.⁰⁰The Canadiens have loaned goaltender Cayden Primeau to the Laval Rocket and recalled defenseman Corey Schueneman.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 18, 2022

Primeau, 23, allowed six goals on 38 shots in his lone start for the Rocket this season - an overtime loss.

Schueneman, 27, scored two goals and added four assists over 24 games with Montreal last season.

Kirby Dach, Kaiden Guhle and David Savard all missed practice on Tuesday due to maintenance days.

Ottawa Senators

Tuesday's Practice Lines

F

Tkachuk Stützle Batherson

DeBrincat Norris Giroux

Motte Pinto Joseph

Kelly Kastelic Watson

Brassard Gambrell

D

Chabot Zub

Sanderson Hamonic

Brannstrom Holden

Zaitsev