Ice Chips: Habs' Dadonov skating on second line
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens
Evgenii Dadonov is skating on the second line with Sean Monahan and Jonathan Drouin in place of the suspended Josh Anderson. The 33-year-old has not played since Oct. 27 against the Buffalo Sabres. He has zero points in eight games this season.
Johnation Kovacevic, who was scratched on Saturday against the Vegas Golden Knights, is back in playing with Jordan Harris with Chris Wideman as the seventh defenceman.
Caufield-Suzuki-Dach
Dadonov-Monahan-Drouin
Hoffman-Dvorak-Gallagher
Slafkovsky-Evans-Armia
Pezzetta
Guhle-Savard
Edmundson-Xhekaj
Harris-Kovacevic
Wideman
Allen
Montembeault
Vancouver Canucks
Per TSN's Farhan Lalji, Spencer Martin gets the start in net against the Ottawa Senators.
Brock Boeser will also return to the lineup and JT Miller moves back to centre.
Lines in yesterday’s practice:
Pearson-Miller-Boeser
Kuzmenko-Pettersson-Mikheyev
Podkolzin-Horvat-Garland
Joshua-Äman-Studnicka
Hughes-Schenn
OEL-Bear
Stillman-Myers
Rathbone-Burroughs
Ottawa Senators
Head coach DJ Smith confirms that defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker will start tonight's game against the Vancouver Canucks paired with Thomas Chabot.
DJ Smith confirms that Jacob Bernard-Docker will start tonight with Thomas Chabot.— Claire Hanna (@clahanna) November 8, 2022
He'll make a decision on which defender comes out at game time. #Sens
Bernard-Docker was sent down to the AHL by the Sens on Sunday before being recalled again on Monday. He has appeared in eight games this season for the big club, recording one assist.
The 22-year-old has appeared in 13 career NHL games since being picked No. 26 overall in the 2018 NHL Draft.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Leafs lines at today's morning skate. Erik Kallgren gets the start tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Kerfoot - Matthews - Marner
Robertson - Tavares - Nylander
Aston-Reese - Kampf - Malgin
Bunting - Engvall - Jarnkrok
Holmberg, Simmonds
Rielly - Liljegren
Brodie - Holl
Giordano - Sandin
Benn - Mete
Kallgren starts
Petruzzelli
Murray