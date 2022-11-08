Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Evgenii Dadonov is skating on the second line with Sean Monahan and Jonathan Drouin in place of the suspended Josh Anderson. The 33-year-old has not played since Oct. 27 against the Buffalo Sabres. He has zero points in eight games this season.

Johnation Kovacevic, who was scratched on Saturday against the Vegas Golden Knights, is back in playing with Jordan Harris with Chris Wideman as the seventh defenceman.

Caufield-Suzuki-Dach

Dadonov-Monahan-Drouin

Hoffman-Dvorak-Gallagher

Slafkovsky-Evans-Armia

Pezzetta

Guhle-Savard

Edmundson-Xhekaj

Harris-Kovacevic

Wideman

Allen

Montembeault

Vancouver Canucks

Per TSN's Farhan Lalji, Spencer Martin gets the start in net against the Ottawa Senators.

Brock Boeser will also return to the lineup and JT Miller moves back to centre.

Lines in yesterday’s practice:

Pearson-Miller-Boeser

Kuzmenko-Pettersson-Mikheyev

Podkolzin-Horvat-Garland

Joshua-Äman-Studnicka



Hughes-Schenn

OEL-Bear

Stillman-Myers

Rathbone-Burroughs

Ottawa Senators

Head coach DJ Smith confirms that defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker will start tonight's game against the Vancouver Canucks paired with Thomas Chabot.

DJ Smith confirms that Jacob Bernard-Docker will start tonight with Thomas Chabot.



He'll make a decision on which defender comes out at game time. #Sens — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) November 8, 2022

Bernard-Docker was sent down to the AHL by the Sens on Sunday before being recalled again on Monday. He has appeared in eight games this season for the big club, recording one assist.

The 22-year-old has appeared in 13 career NHL games since being picked No. 26 overall in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Leafs lines at today's morning skate. Erik Kallgren gets the start tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Kerfoot - Matthews - Marner

Robertson - Tavares - Nylander

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Malgin

Bunting - Engvall - Jarnkrok

Holmberg, Simmonds

Rielly - Liljegren

Brodie - Holl

Giordano - Sandin

Benn - Mete

Kallgren starts

Petruzzelli

Murray