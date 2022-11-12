Ice Chips: Kallgren to start for Maple Leafs in net

Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe announced that Erik Kallgren will start in net tonight for their game against the Vancouver Canucks.

Matt Murray (adductor) and Ilya Samsonov (knee) are unavailable



Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov are both unavailable due to injuries, meaning Keith Petruzzelli is the back-up - he has never played in the NHL to this point.

Jordie Benn is on standby to help the defence, but TSN's Mark Masters indicates the plan is to dress the same players as last night.

Montreal Canadiens

Habs forward Josh Anderson is back in the lineup after serving a two-game suspension for boarding Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo last Saturday.

Defenceman Chris Wideman and forward Michael Pezzetta are healthy scratches tonight against the Pittsburgh Penguins but skated with the team this morning.

Juraj Slafkovsky has one game left on his two-game suspension after boarding Matt Luff of the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.

Mike Matheson (abdominal) skated in a no-contact jersey.

Caufield - Suzuki - Dach

Hoffman - Dvorak - Gallagher

Dadonov - Monahan - Anderson

Drouin - Evans - Armia



Guhle - Savard

Edmundson - Xhekaj

Harris - Kovacevic

Allen

Montembeault

New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils have placed G Mackenzie Blackwood on injured reserve, retroactive to November 3, and have called up Nico Daws from the AHL to fill his spot on the roster, the team announced Saturday.

Blackwood is dealing with an MCL sprain in his knee.

Daws will be called up as a precautionary measure, per head coach Lindy Ruff. G Vitek Vanecek is being given the night off.

Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks skated the following lineups in practice today, ahead of their matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

#Canucks showing lines during drills, despite this being an optional skate.



Mikheyev-Miller-Boeser

Podkolzin-Horvat-Garland

Kuzmenko-Dried-Höglander

Joshua-Äman-Studnicka



OEL-Myers

Burroughs-Schenn

Stillman-Bear

Rathbone-Dermott — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) November 12, 2022

Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators have recalled Juuso Parssinen, a seventh-round selection in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft - from Milwaukee (AHL) and sent down defenceman Jordan Gross.

Parssinen, 21, has created a buzz around the team with his nine points in 10 games this season with Milwaukee.