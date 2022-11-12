1h ago
Ice Chips: Kallgren to start for Maple Leafs in net
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe announced that Erik Kallgren will start in net tonight for their game against the Vancouver Canucks.
Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov are both unavailable due to injuries, meaning Keith Petruzzelli is the back-up - he has never played in the NHL to this point.
Jordie Benn is on standby to help the defence, but TSN's Mark Masters indicates the plan is to dress the same players as last night.
Montreal Canadiens
Habs forward Josh Anderson is back in the lineup after serving a two-game suspension for boarding Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo last Saturday.
Defenceman Chris Wideman and forward Michael Pezzetta are healthy scratches tonight against the Pittsburgh Penguins but skated with the team this morning.
Juraj Slafkovsky has one game left on his two-game suspension after boarding Matt Luff of the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.
Mike Matheson (abdominal) skated in a no-contact jersey.
Caufield - Suzuki - Dach
Hoffman - Dvorak - Gallagher
Dadonov - Monahan - Anderson
Drouin - Evans - Armia
Guhle - Savard
Edmundson - Xhekaj
Harris - Kovacevic
Allen
Montembeault
New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils have placed G Mackenzie Blackwood on injured reserve, retroactive to November 3, and have called up Nico Daws from the AHL to fill his spot on the roster, the team announced Saturday.
Blackwood is dealing with an MCL sprain in his knee.
Daws will be called up as a precautionary measure, per head coach Lindy Ruff. G Vitek Vanecek is being given the night off.
Vancouver Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks skated the following lineups in practice today, ahead of their matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.
Nashville Predators
The Nashville Predators have recalled Juuso Parssinen, a seventh-round selection in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft - from Milwaukee (AHL) and sent down defenceman Jordan Gross.
Parssinen, 21, has created a buzz around the team with his nine points in 10 games this season with Milwaukee.