Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Minnesota Wild

Star forward Kirill Kaprizov will return to the Wild's lineup for Saturday's game against the St. Louis Blues.

The 25-year-old Russia has been sidelined since March 8 with a lower-body injury. Kaprizov has scored 39 goals and 35 assists over 65 games for Minnesota in 2022-23, his third season in the NHL.

Minnesota sits third in the Central Division with a 44-24-10 record and have clinched a playoff spot with four games remaining.

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens announced Friday they have loaned goaltender Cayden Primeau and defenceman Corey Schueneman to the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.

Primeau, 23, has appeared in two games for the Canadiens this season, posting a 0-2 record with a 3.46 goals-against average and a .852 save percentage.

In 21 career starts at the NHL level, the Farmington Hills, Mich., native has a 3-12-2 record with a 4.11 GAA and a .871 save percentage.

The 27-year-old fellow Michigan native Schuenemam has one point in six games for the Habs this season.