Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens have placed forward Nate Schnarr on waivers.

Les Canadiens ont placé l'attaquant Nate Schnarr au ballottage.



The Canadiens have placed forward Nate Schnarr on waivers. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 1, 2022

Schnarr, 23, was acquired by Montreal at the 2022 trade deadline from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for goaltender Andrew Hammond. In 63 AHL games last season split between the Utica Comets and Laval Rocket, Schnarr had 17 goals and 36 points.

The team also signed goaltender Jake Allen on Saturday to a two-year, $7.7 million contract extension. In 35 games last season, he had a 9-20-4 record, 3.30 goals against average and .905 save percentage.