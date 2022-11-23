Button thinks the red-hot Devils are legit: 'Nothing they are doing is accidental'

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils will start goaltender Vitek Vanecek tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs as the team aims for a franchise-record 14th consecutive win.

Vanecek, 26, is 9-1-0 in 12 appearances this season with a .918 save percentage and 2.14 goals-against average.

Vitek Vanecek in the #NJDevils starters net.

No surprise here, but he'll get the start against the Leafs tonight. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) November 23, 2022

Columbus Blue Jackets

Forward Yegor Chinakhov is not at the team's morning skate ahead of tonight's matchup against the Montreal Canadiens. He also missed practice yesterday with Trey Fix-Wolansky taking Chinakhov's spot on the power play, per Blue Jackets reporter Jeff Svoboda.

The 21-year-old has three goals and 10 points in 18 games this season.