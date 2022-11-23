10h ago
Ice Chips: Devils G Vanecek to start vs. Leafs
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
New Jersey Devils
The Devils will start goaltender Vitek Vanecek tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs as the team aims for a franchise-record 14th consecutive win.
Vanecek, 26, is 9-1-0 in 12 appearances this season with a .918 save percentage and 2.14 goals-against average.
Vitek Vanecek in the #NJDevils starters net.— Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) November 23, 2022
No surprise here, but he'll get the start against the Leafs tonight.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Forward Yegor Chinakhov is not at the team's morning skate ahead of tonight's matchup against the Montreal Canadiens. He also missed practice yesterday with Trey Fix-Wolansky taking Chinakhov's spot on the power play, per Blue Jackets reporter Jeff Svoboda.
The 21-year-old has three goals and 10 points in 18 games this season.
Don’t see Yegor Chinakhov at #CBJ morning skate this morning. He missed practice yesterday as well. Trey Fix-Wolansky taking Chinakhov’s spot on the power play.— Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) November 23, 2022