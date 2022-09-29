Ice Chips: Devils F Hischier out at least 10 days

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

New Jersey Devils

Forward Nico Hischier is out at least 10 days with a hamstring strain, head coach Lindy Ruff said.

Ruff said Hischier, who is entering his second full season as captain of the Devils, will be re-evaluated in 10 days.

Nico Hischier has a hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in 10 days, per Lindy Ruff #NJDevils — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) September 29, 2022

The 23-year-old had 21 goals and 60 points in 70 games last season. He also served as captain for Team Switzerland at the World Hockey Championship in the spring, posting five goals and eight points in eight games.

Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau provided an update on the plethora of injuries the Canucks have been dealing with this week, per TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Boudreau says he hopes Mikheyev will skate next week.

Demko expected to play 2 periods, Silovs the 3rd.

Says Dermott is feeling better. No update or timeline beyond that.#Canucks @TSNHockey — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) September 29, 2022

Forward Ilya Mikheyev was considered 'week-to-week' with a lower-body injury he sustained on Tuesday, and defenceman Travis Dermott left practice on Tuesday feeling 'woozy' after taking a hard hit, but no injury designation has been provided yet.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Adam Gaudette skated with the team wearing a red non-contact sweater on Thursday.

Leafs lines in practice

Group 1



Aston- Reese - Kampf - Aube-Kubel

Robertson - Holmberg - Malgin

Steeves - Shaw - Simmonds

McMann - Der-Arguchintsev - Anderson

Gaudette 🛑



Kral - Holl

Mete - Villeneuve

Rifai - Hollowell

Pietroniro - Hoefenmeyer



Kallgren

Ferguson — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) September 29, 2022

Head coach Sheldon Keefe also mentioned forward Mitch Marner may be looked at in different roles this season, including as a defenceman late in games when a goal is needed.

Additionally, defenceman Jake Muzzin spoke to media after practice and indicated his earlier injury reported as an upper-body injury was back discomfort and was never something big enough to keep him from missing games, per TSN's Mark Masters.

Jake Muzzin on back discomfort: "It wasn’t really an injury. It was just something we had to manage ... You play a long time ... stuff adds up & builds up. It’s something we’ve managed really good for a long time & we have to continue with it"https://t.co/dmGJ7roXvu — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) September 29, 2022

Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets experimented with some new defensive pairings in practice.

Quick line-up updates for the #NHLJets from Rick Bowness.



Rittich starts in MTL. Arvid Holm expected for the final period.



D pairs:

Samberg-Schmidt

Stanley-Heinola

Capobianco-Kovacevic — Mitchell Clinton (@MitchellClinton) September 29, 2022

Washington Capitals

Washington Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette was encouraged by Dylan Strome's performance against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, when he scored two goals.

Laviolette on Strome, who had 2 goals last night, batting for the 2C job: “I’m not saying it’s locked in, but that’s what training camp is for. He wants to play center, and if you want play center, you should make some noise with your game—and he did.” #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) September 29, 2022

Strome was drafted third overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, and played there for three seasons before joining the Chicago Blackhawks via trade during the 2018-19 season. This is Strome's first season with the Capitals.

Anaheim Ducks

All eyes are on Trevor Zegras after the star winger left Wednesday's preseason game against the Arizona Coyotes with an upper-body injury.

Zegras was hit hard in the neutral zone by Jan Jenik of the Coyotes. No penalty was called on the play.

Injury Update:

Trevor Zegras has an upper-body injury and will not return to this game. — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) September 29, 2022

Adam Henrique fought Jenik immediately after the hit and was assessed an instigator penalty and 10-minute misconduct.

"I'm proud of the guys for sticking up for one another," Ducks defenceman Cam Fowler said. "That's obviously not something [Henrique] doesn't do very often but you see him sticking up for Z there. That's encouraging.

"It's a big part of hockey, sticking up for one another."

Zegras had 23 goals and 61 points in 75 games during his breakout rookie season last year.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators used the following lines in their first practice session Thursday.

1st group lines in no particular order.



Tkachuk Norris Batherson

Kelly Greig Watson

Lucchini Chartier Haweryluk

Crookshank Hossa Boucher

Wedman



Chabot Zub

Bernard Roger

Holden JBD

Rubins Guenette — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) September 29, 2022



Montreal Canadiens

Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau will play in net in Thursday's preseason game against the Winnipeg Jets.

Canadiens lines:



Dadonov-Dvorak-Gallagher

Caufield-Dach-Heineman

Simoneau-Kidney-Martel

Belzile-Gignac-Roy



Guhle-Savard

Xhekaj-Wideman

Norlinder-Trudeau



Allen

Primeau — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) September 29, 2022



Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets will use the following lines in their preseason game against the St. Louis Blues Thursday.

#CBJ lines for tonight in St. Louis



Nyquist-Rask-Chinakhov

Malatesta-Gaunce-Neal

Danforth-Dunne-Dumais

Olivier-Sillinger-Fonstad



Bean-Bjork

Bayreuther-Sweezey

Berni-Clayton



Cajan/Lalonde — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) September 29, 2022

The Blue Jackets also announced their first list of roster cuts on Thursday. Forwards Liam Hawel, Samuel Huo and Evan Vierling were all released from their professional tryouts.

First roster cuts for #CBJ:



F Ben Boyd, F Luca Del Bel Belluz, F Martin Rysavy, F Mikael Pyythia, and D Denton Mateychuk, D Stanislav Svozil returned to clubs.



F Liam Hawel, F Samuel Huo and F Evan Vierling released from tryouts. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) September 29, 2022

Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche were skating one group in practice today, perhaps an early look at the possible opening-day roster.

The #Avs are down to one group.



Lehkonen-MacKinnon-Rantanen

Rodrigues-Newhook-Nichushkin

Meyers-Compher-O’Connor

Blidh-Sedlak-Kaut

Maltsev-Megna-Bowers



D: Toews, Makar, Girard, Johnson, Manson, Girard, MacDonald



Georgiev

Francouz

Annunen pic.twitter.com/nrUeMDf1S1 — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) September 29, 2022

The second 'Girard' of the defensive skaters was meant to be Bowen Byram.

New York Rangers

The New York Rangers announced 19 cuts to their pre-season roster on Thursday.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have trimmed their Training Camp roster by 19 players. pic.twitter.com/QsoWx0xeF4 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) September 29, 2022

There are 42 players on their roster now.