10h ago
Ice Chips: Devils F Hischier out at least 10 days
Forward Nico Hischier is out at least 10 days with a hamstring strain, head coach Lindy Ruff said. Ruff said Hischier, who is entering his second season as captain of the Devils, will be re-evaluated in 10 days.
TSN.ca Staff
Zegras leaves game with upper-body injury
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
New Jersey Devils
The 23-year-old had 21 goals and 60 points in 70 games last season. He also served as captain for Team Switzerland at the World Hockey Championship in the spring, posting five goals and eight points in eight games.
Vancouver Canucks
Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau provided an update on the plethora of injuries the Canucks have been dealing with this week, per TSN's Farhan Lalji.
Forward Ilya Mikheyev was considered 'week-to-week' with a lower-body injury he sustained on Tuesday, and defenceman Travis Dermott left practice on Tuesday feeling 'woozy' after taking a hard hit, but no injury designation has been provided yet.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Forward Adam Gaudette skated with the team wearing a red non-contact sweater on Thursday.
Head coach Sheldon Keefe also mentioned forward Mitch Marner may be looked at in different roles this season, including as a defenceman late in games when a goal is needed.
Additionally, defenceman Jake Muzzin spoke to media after practice and indicated his earlier injury reported as an upper-body injury was back discomfort and was never something big enough to keep him from missing games, per TSN's Mark Masters.
Winnipeg Jets
The Winnipeg Jets experimented with some new defensive pairings in practice.
Washington Capitals
Washington Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette was encouraged by Dylan Strome's performance against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, when he scored two goals.
Strome was drafted third overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, and played there for three seasons before joining the Chicago Blackhawks via trade during the 2018-19 season. This is Strome's first season with the Capitals.
Anaheim Ducks
All eyes are on Trevor Zegras after the star winger left Wednesday's preseason game against the Arizona Coyotes with an upper-body injury.
Zegras was hit hard in the neutral zone by Jan Jenik of the Coyotes. No penalty was called on the play.
Adam Henrique fought Jenik immediately after the hit and was assessed an instigator penalty and 10-minute misconduct.
"I'm proud of the guys for sticking up for one another," Ducks defenceman Cam Fowler said. "That's obviously not something [Henrique] doesn't do very often but you see him sticking up for Z there. That's encouraging.
"It's a big part of hockey, sticking up for one another."
Zegras had 23 goals and 61 points in 75 games during his breakout rookie season last year.
Ottawa Senators
The Senators used the following lines in their first practice session Thursday.
Montreal Canadiens
Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau will play in net in Thursday's preseason game against the Winnipeg Jets.
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets will use the following lines in their preseason game against the St. Louis Blues Thursday.
The Blue Jackets also announced their first list of roster cuts on Thursday. Forwards Liam Hawel, Samuel Huo and Evan Vierling were all released from their professional tryouts.
Colorado Avalanche
The Colorado Avalanche were skating one group in practice today, perhaps an early look at the possible opening-day roster.
The second 'Girard' of the defensive skaters was meant to be Bowen Byram.
New York Rangers
The New York Rangers announced 19 cuts to their pre-season roster on Thursday.
There are 42 players on their roster now.