Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis announced that captain Nick Suzuki will make his preseason debut at centre against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night after recovering from a lower-body injury.

Martin St. Louis says Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki will make his preseason debut tomorrow night at Bell Centre vs Ottawa Senators at Bell Centre after recovering from lower-body injury #HabsIO — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 3, 2022

St. Louis previously said that Suzuki suffered his injury preparing for training camp.

The 23-year-old from London, Ont. signed an eight-year, $63 million extension last October, tallied 21 goals and 40 helpers in 82 games last season.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Ahead of their preseason tilt with the Canadiens on Monday night, TSN's Mark Masters shared the Toronto Maple Leafs' line combinations, with Matt Murray occupying the starter's net during the team's morning skate.