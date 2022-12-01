Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators have recalled defenceman Nikita Zaitsev from the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League, the team announced Thursday.

Zaitsev, 31, has skated in seven games with the NHL club this season, recording an assist against the Vegas Golden Knights in early November.

The Moscow, Russia, native has also seen action in three games with the AHL's Senators but did not register a point.